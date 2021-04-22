After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hattiesburg's track and field team was back to its winning ways in the 5A South State Championships on Thursday,

Hattiesburg, which hosted the meet, saw its' girls team come away as meet champions by scoring 146 points. The boys' team finished in second place with 138 points which was just six points behind first-place Brookhaven.

The girls' team had 17 total qualifiers for the state championship, seven of which were first-place winners. The boys had almost equal success with 15 total qualifiers, with six winning their events.

Hattiesburg swept the hurdles, with sophomore Lenasia Drummond winning the girls 100m and 300m hurdles with times of 14.67 and 48.51, respectively. Sophomore Javarius Molden also won the 110m and 300m hurdles with times of 14.74 and 41.79.

Also qualifying for the state meet was Chanse Duckswroth, who finished in fourth place in the 100m dash with a time of 11.08. In the 400m dash, Addam Li ran 51.80 to finish in second place. In the 800m run, Mitchell While finished in third place with a time of 2:04.59.

In relays, Hattiesburg qualified for all the events and won both the boys and girls 4X400 relay with times of 3:32 and 4:21, respectively. The Hattiesburg boy and girls finished in second place in the 4X800 meter relay with the boys team running 9:02 while the girls ran 10:52. The Hattiesburg girls also finished second in the 4X200m relay with a time of 1:45. The boys' team ran 1:32.05 to finish in third place for the 4X200. Hattiesburg's boys 4X100 team qualified with a time of 42.94 and finishing in second place. The girls' team finished in fourth place with a time of 51.05.

In the girls' long jump, Drummond finished in first with a jump of 17'09" feet, with LaTerria Brister finishing in third place with a jump of 16'00". In the boys' long jump, Camrun Norman and De'Vaunce Norman finished in first and second place with jumps of 21'11" and 20'07".

Drummond also finished in first place in the triple with a jump of 36'01" with Kymiah Hilton also finishing in second place with a jump of 34'02". Camrun and De'Vaunce Norman finished in first and third place with jumps of 43'08" and 41'08", respectively. De'Vaunce Norman also took third place in the boys' pole vault. Camrun Norman also took home the boys' high jump title with a clearing jump of 6'4".

The Lady Tigers also finished in first and second place with Mianna Williams and Brister with a jump of 4'8".

The Hattiesburg girls swept the pole vault with Kya Warnsley, Mianna Williams and Destiny Terrell finishing in first, second and third place, respectively.

In the throwing events, Ary Hollingsworth finished in third place in the shot put with a throw of 31'07" while also finishing in fourth place in the discus with a throw of 83'04".

The Tigers will look to defend their state championship title on April 30.