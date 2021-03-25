Despite only two names that were being showcased at Southern Miss’ annual pro day on Friday, defensive back Ky’el Hemby and wide receiver Tim Jones attracted 19 NFL scouts to their workouts.

“I felt pretty good,” Hemby said. “It was a major opportunity, and I’m trying to take advantage of it. I did my best and let God do the rest. I’m just blessed for the opportunity to showcase my talent for the scouts and stuff.”

With the exception of the shuttle drill, Jones, who had been invited to the NFL Combine, also felt that he a successful pro day.

“I felt like it was a pretty solid day,” Jones said. “The two months of training had really paid off today. I was just disappointed in one drill. It basically went my way today.

“I only got one try (on the shuttle drill). I thought we were going to get two tries. I had a low four, but it’ll be alright.”

Despite the shuttle drill, the highlight of Jones’ day was his 40-yard dash time. Jones said he ran an unofficial time of 4.44, with some scouts telling him he ran as fast as 4.39.

“Most of (the scouts) said it was a pretty solid day,” Jones said. “The only thing they want to see is me coming off-breaks on my routes and releases when coming off the ball. Basically, just showing my (40-yard dash) speed in my routes.

In Jones’ career, he collected 150 catches, nine touchdowns and 2,011 yards.

For Hemby, who accumulated 217 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 19 pass deflections and nine interceptions in his career, he ran an unofficial time of 4.59. Hemby said he had interests from the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, and other NFL teams.

“I had the pleasure to talk to pretty much talk to everybody that was here,” Hemby said. “I got some good words of encouragement. I was told to just stay focused and keep working, and that’ll be in touch. That’s pretty much what it is.

“I’ve talked to the majority of the teams. They all have shown me a good amount of interest. Right now, it’s just waiting, negotiating and talking and seeing where things land.”

Hemby wants to focus on getting in shape as the NFL Drafts gets closer.

“It’s a big relief that I have gotten the Pro Day over with,” Hemby said. “I’m just waiting for what’s next, just heal up and get my body back right, just keep grinding and see where we head.”

Jones felt his pro day was beneficial and is planning to concentrate on his route running moving forward.

“I just want to work on those little things that they were telling me about today,” Jones said. “Show my speed more in my routes and come out of breaks faster, breaking down at the top of routes, getting in more shape than I am now.

“Last year, a lot of guys didn’t have the chance to have a pro day. It really had a negative effect on a lot of people coming up for the draft last year. I think this really helped me, especially since I didn’t play my full senior season. I really needed this pro day."