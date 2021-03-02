Greg Carter said he saw a golden opportunity when the position of Director of Student Activities became available with the Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD).

On March 9, Carter, assistant athletics director and head basketball coach at Starkville High School, was introduced and approved by the HPSD Board of Trustees at its monthly regular meeting to take over that position.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Carter said. “I’ve followed Hattiesburg athletics over the years and know about the great success its sports programs enjoy, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that tradition. It’s a great day to be a Tiger.”

Tony Vance, who had been serving as the school’s Director of Student Activities since 2018, will continue to serve as the school’s football coach.

“He’s a top-caliber individual, a great choice,” Vance said. “I’m looking forward to his leadership of our programs.”

A native of Forest, Mississippi, Carter led the Starkville Yellowjackets to four 6A state championship titles during his tenure at the school. He was an All-SEC selection and Honorable Mention All-American with the Mississippi State University (MSU) basketball program, for whom he later served as an assistant coach. He is a member of the MSU Sports Hall of Fame and the MSU Basketball program’s All-Century Team.