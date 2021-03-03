Two acclaimed Mississippi writers who are keeping the state’s tradition of literary excellence vibrant will be the guest presenters for the next University of Southern Mississippi University Forum Online set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

Jesmyn Ward and Kiese Laymon will engage each other and their audience in a wide-ranging conversation about writing, race and Mississippi in an event co-sponsored by the USM Honors College and the USM McNair Scholars Program along with generous support from USM’s Graduate School and College of Arts and Sciences. To attend, visit usm.edu/forum where you can sign up for a reminder or, on the night of the event, click a link to attend.

The only woman and only Black American to win the National Book Award for Fiction twice, Ward is the author of five books, including the “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing” novels; “The Fire This Time,” a collection of essays and poetry; and an autobiography, “The Men We Reaped.” At the age of 3, she moved with her family to DeLisle, and the state has played a prominent role in her writing.

Laymon is a native Mississippian who still lives in the Magnolia State. He has written a satirical novel, “Long Division,” and two memoirs, including “Heavy,” an account of his troubled relationship with his mother that won the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

“Ward and Laymon have built on the legacy of William Faulkner and Eudora Welty by giving voice to the Black experience in Mississippi,” said University Forum Director and Associate Professor of History Andrew Haley.

Renee M. Bailey, coordinator for the USM McNair Scholars Program, has previously heard presentations by Ward and Laymon.

“Jesmyn Ward is no secret to readers and writers, but after she published the beautiful and painful essay, ‘On Witness and Respair: A Personal Tragedy Followed by Pandemic,’ in Vanity Fair, I couldn’t help but think of how close she was to USM,” Bailey said. “With the McNair Scholars Program, we seek to bring speakers who exemplify the types of voices and successes our students can model. I saw the same in Kiese Laymon. Both authors write about the realities of being Black in Mississippi, and they both work in conversation with each other.

“In ‘Heavy,’ Laymon details so much of his life in his body through multiple lenses, but perhaps the most relevant to USM students (are) his struggles during his college years. While Ward and Laymon write in various genres, Ward’s National Book Awards apply to her fiction. Her narratives, like ‘Salvage the Bones,’ are visceral, authentic, and so tense, you could bust your knuckles turning the page. The tangibility of every scene makes readers feel as if they are touching the earth in her stories, which comes back to why we are so excited to have both Ward and Laymon speak at University Forum. Mississippi writers can offer us the world.”

University Forum is free and open to all.