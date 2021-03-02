﻿Sacred Heart baseball dropped its first game of the season to Enterprise 10-9 on Tuesday night. The game itself was by no means pretty as the two teams combined for eight errors.

“It was a wave of us playing good and them playing bad,” Sacred Heart coach Larry Watkins said. “We played bad, and then they played good. There at the end, we had a chance to win it. Really, both teams played sloppy on defense.”

The Crusaders entered the game undefeated and riding high on their season after defeating Meridian on Saturday. However, Watkins worried that his team would enter its game against Enterprise overconfident.

“We probably were (riding too high),” Watkins said. “I was afraid we would come out flat. We were kind of flat at practice yesterday. That was one of the things we talked about, which is being ready for every game. That was a big win on Saturday by beating a 6A school, and they were really good. Meridian has really improved. I thought they had a good team, but we came out here and jumped on Enterprise. But once we lost that momentum, it was hard to get it back.”

Sacred Heart jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the Bulldogs. In the first inning, two errors committed by Enterprise’s third baseman allowed a run to score, with another scoring on a fielder’s choice. In the second, three more errors were committed, with two runs scoring as a result. Tanner Bevard added a run by hitting an RBI double.

Enterprise got on the board in the third inning with an RBI sac fly. However, the Bulldogs shifted momentum in the fourth as they capitalized off a combination of errors committed by Sacred Heart’s defense and the Crusaders struggling on the mound.

Sacred Heart walked three batters in the inning, committed two errors, and gave up a wild pitch. A pair of two-run doubles capped off the inning, which gave ﻿Enterprise a 7-5 lead.

“This (loss) has us make sure that we are ready for every game,” Watkins said. “We have had some big lopsided scores early. I think this (game) put us in some pressure situations, and at times we didn’t handle it good. We did at the end, but the kids are still learning to play. They are learning how important it is to be ready to play too.”

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the fifth inning as an error scored a run along with a fielder’s choice and an RBI double, extending the lead 10-5. Between the fourth and fifth innings, the Crusaders gave up four of their seven walks in the game.

“We got behind the count and gave up too many walks,” Watkins said. “You give those walks with a few errors to a good hitting team, and they will take advantage of it. We have to get better with pitch by pitch. Our pitchers have to pitch ahead. With a good hitting team, you can’t get behind on them.”

Despite the momentum shift, Sacred Heart did not fade away. In the sixth inning, Callister Baugh knocked in a run on a triple as the ball got past Enterprise’s center fielder to narrow the lead 10-6.

In the seventh inning, Enterprise loaded the bases by walking two batters and hitting another. The Bulldogs walked in a run before Andrew Grubbs delivered a two-run double narrow the score 10-9 with one out.

“I was happy that we stayed with it,” Watkins said. “They had good looks at the plate. I saw confidence with them, and I was pleased with that part right there. We had a chance to win, and a base hit away from winning the ball game right there.”

However, the rally was cut short as Bevard was called for runner’s interference, which forced a game-ending double play and prevented the game-tying run from scoring.

“I was proud of our kids at the end that they came back,” Watkins said. “That was important for us to do that. They showed a little fight in them.

“It was a tough loss and a tough break right there. You learn from those things. It’s early in the year, and we have made some mistakes, but hopefully, we learn from them.”