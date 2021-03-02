Purvis – Lamar Christian struggled to find success against Wayne Academy's pitcher William Hodo on Monday as the Lions lost 8-0.

Hodo, who is signed with Alabama, was just two outs away from having a perfect game against Lamar Christian.

However, Carson Moon hit a high fly ball to the Wayne Academy right fielder, who missed the ball in the sun and broke up the no-hitter. Hodo then walked two batters back-to-back before he induced a ground ball to end the game.

"They had their guy on the mound in the first game of a three-game series," Lamar Christian coach Drew Mattison said. "(Hodo) pitched great. He was in the upper 80s. His curveball was hitting spots. We are still taking the big, long swings. We have got to change our approach (in the batter's box)."

Despite the Lions ending the no-hitter, Lamar Christian (3-6) reached base one other time in the game. Hodo retired the Lions in order for the first four innings of the game.

In the fifth, Jonah Williamson reached base on an error before being thrown out at third base.

For Wayne Academy (5-5), the Jaguars' big inning came in the fifth. The Jaguars held a 1-0 lead after scoring a run from a sac fly earlier in the third, but Wayne Academy broke the game open by plating five runs.

William, who was Lamar Christian's starting pitcher, went 5.1 innings and allowed four earned runs off seven hits, walked one batter and hit another while recording four strikeouts.

"(The lack of offense) gets on (Williamson's) confidence," Mattison said. "You give out one or two runs, and you are swinging it like we are, then we are in trouble, so that put a lot of pressure on him to pitch a shutout.

While Mattison credited Hodo, his main concern was his hitters' inability to make adjustments at the plate.

"We have a lot of changes to make as far as how we approach at-bats," Mattison said. "Defensively, we are okay. The Williamson kid we put out there first, and once he got tired, they had the big inning, but we have to change our approach for sure."

The Jaguars added two more runs from back-to-back RBIs doubles, one of which came from, who went 3-for-4 on the day. On the mound, Hodo finished the game and struck out 13 and walked two batters.

"(Hodo) did what he needed to do," Mattison said. "They got some timely hits. They had that big inning where they scored four or five runs and put the game out. We never put any pressure on (Hodo). His pitch count stayed down, which allowed him to stay in the whole game."

For Mattison, his main focus for the team is having more productive at-bats and having his player develop better approaches in the batter's box.

"We are taking big swings and trying to do too much," Mattison said. "We talk about it, and we haven't made the adjustments. If we don't make the adjustments, it'll be a long year. We'll get some work in for the rest of this week."