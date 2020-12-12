In what was Southern Miss' best-played game of the year, South Alabama played spoiler. In heartbreak fashion, South Alabama hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to come away with a 76-75 win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Holding the lead 75-73 with eight seconds left in the game, true freshman Jaron Pierre looked to sure up Southern Miss' lead at the free-throw line but missed the second shot. South Alabama's Kay Goncalves came up with the rebound and passed the ball midcourt to Tyreke Loclure. Loclure then kicked it back to Goncalves, who got off his shot that bounced off the rim but fell in, sealing the win.

"Give that kid credit it," Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. "He made that one. When he shot it, I thought to myself, 'That's not good' I had a good look at it. The thing bounces near the top of Reed Green and rattles in."

We had to inbound the ball against some real intense pressure. We got the basketball to a young man who had an incredible game. It was kind of a coming-out party, so to speak. We felt good about him at the line. He is a clutch player, so we had the ball in the right person's hands."

The Golden Eagles (1-3) held the lead for 33 minutes and 29 seconds in the game led behind a career performance by Pierre and senior LaDavius Draine.

"(The free throw) will bother me a little, but I can't really say anything about it," Pierre said. "I missed it, and we got back on defense, and they made a tough shot.

"I feel that we played more confident this game. We tried to move the ball around a lot. We looked like the Southern Miss way. You can't have a long-term memory about it and keep thinking about it. It happened. We have more games. I just have to make those free throws."

Draine and Pierre's 3-point shooting ignited the Southern Miss offense as they accounted 11 of the Golden Eagles' 14 shots made behind the arc. The duo accounted for 44 points in the loss, with Pierre scoring a career-high of 25 points.

After coming off a 38-point performance in a loss to Tulane last week, Southern Miss had four different players reach double-digits, with Artur Konontsuk scoring 12 points and Tyler Stevenson adding 10 points.

"it would have been a shame for either team to lose," Ladner said. "Somebody had to lose, and unfortunately, on an incredible shot, we lost.

"It just wasn't in the cards today. I told our guys that I was proud of them. If this was the last game of the season, of course, we would be devastated, but I think our team has continued to play well."

Southern Miss held the momentum early as Pierre made his presence known right at the start of the game by hitting a 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles. Within the first five minutes of the game and scored 11 points, which held give Southern Miss a 13-6 lead.

Pierre's 3-point shooting helped spark a struggling Golden Eagle offense with 19-points in the first half, which shattered his previous career-high of 11 points.

Southern Miss dominated the boards and outrebounded South Alabama (5-2) 19-9. The Golden Eagles built as much of a 10-point lead in the first half, Southern Miss out on building its lead by committing 11 turnovers.

"We missed some opportunities and turned the ball over," Ladner said. "I thought us turning the basketball over I really thought that was the difference. I thought we were outplaying them and had an opportunity to build a big lead and squandered that with the turnovers."

The Jaguars opened the second half with a 9-5 run to tie the game at 43-43. Draine then began to find success and scored 14 points to continue to bring life to the offense.

At the same time, Southern Miss' defense allowed South Alabama to shoot 68.2% percent from the floor, which allowed the Jaguars to take the first lead of the game at 49-48.

Southern Miss looked to take control of the game with a 12-2 run and build a 63-56 lead. With 51 seconds, left the Jaguars pulled ahead 72-71. In the final minute of the game, Tae Hardy was fouled and sank two free throws to give the Golden Eagles the lead in the final seconds before Goncalves game-winning shot.

"We are slowly getting there," Ladner said. "We have to continue to recruit well. We had a good recruiting class, but we have to another one next year. I don't think we are that far away.

"Wevery dayke about our team is that they come to work everyday. They work hard and their attitude. They want to be good individually. They want to bring southern miss basketball back."

Southern Miss will travel to Lamar on Tuesday at 7 p.m.