A big second-half performance by the Presbyterian Christian boys’ basketball team helped the Bobcats blow past Lamar Christian in a 70-29 win.

However, early on, the two teams went back and forth with trading the leading. In the first quarter, the Lions held the lead three different times and midway through the second quarter trailed just 16-14.

Leading the Lion offense early on was Tyler Spears, who led the team with 13 points.

PCS (4-1) began to separate from Lamar Christian (5-4) in the final minutes of the first half with a 9-4 run.

“We didn’t knock down shots,” interim PCS coach Kris Booker said. “We didn’t make that extra pass as we did in the second half. I’ve had two games with my football guys. Four of them play, and we are just not in rhythm. We ran a 1-3-1, which we held back until we needed it. When we did it, we held them to 11 points in the second half. It was a good performance overall.”

At the start of the third quarter, PCS opened the game up with a 27-0 run and kick started a 45-point second-half performance.

The Bobcats took advantage of Lamar Christian’s lack of depth while at the same time got hot behind the arc by making six 3-points shot. Helping spearhead the Bobcats’ offense was Cannon Garner, Marquis Crosby and Turner Vance, who combined for 53 points.

“We made a few adjustments and pulled out their big man,” Booker said. “They really struggled with it on the offensive end, which gave us a lot of open threes. When you add Marquis Crosby back to this team and knowing what he did in football, he is a special kid. He is only going to get better as we go.

"(Vance) is a ninth-grader. I truly believe that when we talk four years from now that he will be one of the top kids in the state for his age. He is just a phenom for his age.”

PCS will host Brookhaven Academy tomorrow, while Lamar Christian will travel to play Amite School on Dec. 18.