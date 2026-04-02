Hattiesburg saw another No Kings protest on March 28 with the addition of a march. Protesters met across Hardy Street from the Hattiesburg Public Library, where they set up a stationary protest area. Those who opted to march then began their trek at the library and marched to the Gordon’s Creek bridge at the top of Pine Street before returning to the stationary protest.

The No Kings movement is a nationwide movement which encourages peaceful protests of the current administration and more specifically, President Donald Trump. Protesters carried signs calling attention to the war in Iran, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Epstein files and called for the protection of democracy.