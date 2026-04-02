Hattiesburg Public Schools’ choral program continued to make headlines last week with their outstanding results from the Smoky Mountain Music Festival, a national music competition featuring musical ensembles from across the country. The students and teachers travelled to Gatlinburg, Tenn. to compete and came away with an impressive set of trophies and wins.

The Hattiesburg High School Resonance Advanced Choir earned first place in their division and the tenor/bass category. The Hattiesburg High School Concert Choir earned second place in their division, and the STEAM/N.R. Burger Middle School Concert Choir also earned second place in their division. In addition, every ensemble received Superior ratings from the adjudicators.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and what they accomplished at the Smoky Mountain Music Festival,” said Gary McCullum, director of the Hattiesburg Public Schools Choral Arts program. “Earning first place for our advanced choir, first place in the tenor/bass category, second place for our concert choir and middle school choir along with superior ratings for all groups and several individual soloist awards is a testament to their hard work and dedication. They represented our school and community with excellence.”