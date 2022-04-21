Down 5-2 in the sixth inning, Gabe Montenegro hit a home run ball for the first time in 188 at-bats that helped No. 6 Southern Miss take its first lead of the night against UNO.

It was one of three home runs the Golden Eagles used to defeat the Privateers 10-5 on Wednesday night and extended USM's win streak to 11 straight games.

"Finally," Gabe said. "It felt really good. I haven't been doing as well as I want to this past month. That at-bat in that situation felt really good. It takes a lot of pressure off the shoulders."

Scott Berry credited his team's ability to develop its chemistry for both helping not only overcome the early deficit but for also achieving the team's recent climb into the top 10 national rankings.

"I think each team takes on their own personality to a certain degree," Berry said. "But I think probably that this may be the earliest that I have had with a team that has gained that chemistry this early in the season. By the end of the year, everybody knows what their role is and pretty much decides they are good with it. We always use this example that all eight teams in Omaha have the same thing in common. Not only are they all playing well at the right time, but they have tremendous team chemistry.

"It's 100% from leadership in the locker room."

Southern Miss (29-8) had a slow start on the mound and went down 3-0 to start the game, with starting pitcher Tyler Stuart struggling as he gave up three runs off four hits in the first inning.

"Hats off to UNO," Berry said. "They are a good-hitting club. Tyler left some balls up, and good hitters are going to find ways to put those swings on them, and that's exactly what happened. I couldn't be more proud of how we answered down three."

However, the Golden Eagles responded in the second inning, with Will McGillis leading the inning off with his ninth home run of the year that he sent over the left field wall. Then after Rodrigo Montenegro drew a one-out walk, Carson Paetow belted his eighth home run and tied the game up at 3-3.

"Good teams find a lot of different ways to win ball games," said Paetow on how his team mentally overcame the deficit. That's what we have been doing lately, but we just have to keep it going.

"At the end of the day, our ranking doesn't help us play better. It just shows how good we have played in the past. We just have to look forward and try not to harp on the past too much. Even though it's a good accomplishment, we just try to look ahead and take it one game at a time."

UNO (19-15) did not go away with relief pitchers Niko Mazza and Chandler Best loading the bases in the fourth inning. Best hit a batter to score a run for the Privateers and then gave up an RBI single to leave USM trailing 5-2 before Gabe Montenegro's lead-changing homer.

"It was one out with a man on second and first," Gabe said. "They bring in a lefty, and I was just trying to get the ball into play. He put me 0-2. I was just trying to battle it out, and then he threw me that curveball and was able to turn it around."

Southern Miss then put the game away by adding four more runs in the eighth inning. Rodrigo Montenegro came up with a 2-run RBI single, while Gabe Montenegro later scored from second base on a wild pitch. Finally, a throwing error allowed Rodrigo to reach home and push the lead to 10-5.

Paetow finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Gabe Montenegro finished 1-for-3, drew a walk and drove in three RBIs.

"We definitely think about (the rankings), but we try to take it one game at a time," Gabe said. "It's great to have that recognition, but we still haven't proved anything yet, and we still have a lot of the season left. We are just taking it one game at a time."

Southern Miss will host Rice this weekend, with Friday's first pitch set for 6 p.m.