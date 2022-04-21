﻿Without question Elise Jackson will go down as one of the all-time greats to come through the Purvis girls basketball program.

The four-year starter added the exclamation point to her career with an unforgettable senior season that saw her lead her team back to the Elite Eight, a district championship and a 28-3 record. This past year, Jackson posted career-high marks as she averaged 22.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 steals, which earned her the honor of Pine Belt Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

With less depth than usual, Puris had just 10 players on the varsity roster; Jackson knew her team was going to rely on her to step up in scoring.

“My team has looked at me to score, and so that’s what I kind of went within my mind, that I had to score,” Jackson said. “I had to be able to get the points that we needed when we couldn’t score. Even when I couldn’t score, my team always had my back and was able to get the points that I couldn’t get.”

Purvis coach Michael Thornton said Jackson is one of the best players he has ever coached in his 35-year career and arguably his best defensive player.

“A tremendous athlete,” Thornton said. “In my 35 years as a head coach, she’s one of the top athletes that I have ever coached. She’s a tremendous basketball player, and in addition to that, she’s also a tremendous softball player. She scored 1,798 points for her career as a four-year player at Purvis. During her four years, we went 91-28 and went to two Elite Eights.

“Besides being a great offensive player, she also led the division in steals. She’s probably one of the best players that I have ever had as far defensively with making steals and deflecting passes. She has a very engaging personality. I have enjoyed spending time with her in the last four years and coaching her. She just makes the day fun a lot of times.”

While Jackson could score at will, her defensive presence helped set up many of her points, as her natural ability to come up with steals made her so effective.

“I know when I’m slacking on offense; then I have got to put in good work on defense,” Jackson said. “It’s something that’s natural. Coach always compliments me on my first step that I have. That’s how I’m able to get as many steals as I can. My quickness also kind of helps with that.”

Jackson was also not scared to draw fouls. She led the team with 289 free throw attempts, which Thornton credits to her physicality and competitiveness. Jackson notably finished the season with a 66% free throw percentage.

“Elise is a competitor, and she loves competition,” Thornton said. “She had a tendency to step up and make games for us. She carried us to some big wins in her career.

“Another thing that makes her a great player is her ability to get to the basket. She shot over 250 free shots and was our leading free shot shooter percentage-wise. She was able to dominate games.”

Both Jackson and Thornton agree that the senior turned in her best work during the final stretch of the season. In three of the last six games of the season, Jackson scored more than 30 points and posted three double-doubles. In Purvis’ two playoff wins, Jackson scored 34 points against Bay High and then 26 against Quitman.

Jackson said that she elevated her game in the playoffs not only to win but because she also wanted to have success with her fellow senior teammates, Andee Robertson and Lillie Hale.

“They have been a big part of my life,” Jackson said. “I’ve grown up with them for most of my life, and so having them there made it even more special. I hate that this is our last year with each other and that we won’t be playing with each other anymore. They have brought a lot to the team and are a part of the reason that we are successful.”

Jackson also gave credit to Thornton, who stepped down from Purvis at the end of the season, for helping have so much success.

“He’s been great,” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to play under another coach. He’s not like any other coach that we have had. Even though he is strict, he is very understanding with us. He works with us. He’s not just throwing us out there. He wants us to get better and not just for himself but for us as well.”

Although Jackson’s basketball career is finished, she will be continuing her softball career as she signed with Jones College.

“(My career has) been great,” Jackson said. “Us losing in the third round, it hurt a little bit. But looking back on our season, I can say that I am satisfied with the season. I think we went out good.”