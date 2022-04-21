Christian Parks is a man of few words. But his actions on the basketball court spoke volumes about the success Petal was able to have because of the senior.

Parks dominated the paint for Petal on both sides of the ball as sold-out crowds came to watch him throw down slam dunks and regularly swat shots away. This season, Parks averaged 11.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, which helped propel Petal to the Elite Eight in the 6A playoff, earning him Pine Belt Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-6 center seemingly came out of nowhere as he moved to Petal this past summer from Northeast Lauderdale. Despite Parks’ frame, he played roughly two minutes a game at his old school. Although Parks didn’t have much success on the court, he did in track as he was the 4A state champion high jumper his junior year.

“He showed up and wanted to come try out,” Petal coach Brandon Jennings said. “I could tell by the way he moved that he was a high jumper. From what I heard, he did not get many minutes. From what I heard, it was about two minutes a game. I don’t think he was out there very much. I don’t know how that happens. They must have some really good athletes up there. Chris is a great kid and an even better basketball player.

“I knew the kid could go, but I didn’t think he could alter the game the way he did. He’s one of those kids that you love to coach. He’s not going to run his mouth. He’s going to go out there and do his job.”

Parks said that not getting to play was frustrating, and so when his family moved to Petal, he welcomed the new opportunity and worked on various aspects of his game in AAU basketball.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to show what I can do,” Parks said. “It was hard for me. I play AAU, and that helped me get better. (I focused on) my ball handling and my defense.”

Parks was able to work out with Petal over the summer. Immediately Parks was welcomed by the community and his teammates, especially point guard Jamar Jenkins, who helped create trust on the court.

“The community and people around (helped me get comfortable),” Parks said. “(Jenkins) made me feel welcome, and he opened me up.”

Parks was a welcome asset to Brandon Jennings, who was in his first season as head coach and wanted to develop a high-tempo offense. Parks’ natural ability to jump helped his offense easily integrate momentum-changing alley-oops into both the offense and fastbreak.

“We wanted to be an up-tempo team, but the lob plays, we didn’t have anybody that was going to go get them,” Jennings said. “It was going to be more of a lob for a layup than it was for dunks. Once he was on the team, we were able to add a few more of those to our offensive scheme.”

Parks’ jumping ability in the offseason caught both his coaches and teammates off guard. Sometime before the season, Jennings almost lost a comical bet.

“We were just joking, and I told (Parks) that I was going to get a couple of ladders and put a dollar bill up,” Jennings said. “He shook his head, and I said, ‘Oh, you can’t get it?’ And he said, ‘No sir. You have to put $100 up there, and I can go get that.’”

Parks said his ability to jump is mostly natural but credits weightlifting in recent years to aid it.

“It was like they hadn’t seen it before,” Parks said. “It’s natural. When I was little, I wanted to jump over everything. Lifting weights and stuff have definitely helped.”

What impressed Jennings the most was something that doesn’t show up on the state sheet, which was how Parks completely altered players’ shots.

“That’s something you can’t teach,” Jennings said. “Chris is the best I have ever seen at staying on the ground and letting an offensive player jump first and then him leaving the ground after and still altering or blocking the shot. He just not only blocks shots, but you can see on film where offensive guys would get close to the paint, and rather than looking for their shot, they would look where Chris was. He just mentally and physically dominated the defensive aspect of the game.”

Parks will continue his basketball career with Jenkins at Holmes Community College next year. When looking back on the season, Parks said this year was something he’ll always remember.

“(The sold-out crowds) was something new to me because we weren’t really winning at my old school,” Parks said. “I enjoyed and will remember being able to bond with the players and coaches.”