﻿In just his second year as a head coach, Lumberton coach Jay Lofton guided the Lady Panthers to one of their best seasons since the 1990s.

Despite it being his second year at Lumberton, Lofton was again a first-year head coach with him having to take over the girls program this past season, which meant the faced challenging of leading both the boys and girls team.

Regardless of the workload, Lofton led Lumberton to the Class 1A semifinals for the first time since 1993. His team achieved a 21-4 and won both the regular season and district tournament in Region 8-1A. Lumberton also finished the season ranked as the No. 3 team in 1A by Capital Sports Mississippi, which is the highest-ranking the team has ever achieved in school history. The list of accomplishments culminated in Lofton being named Pine Belt Sports’ Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Lofton believes that some of the success this past year partly occurred due to the girls being familiar with him, unlike a typical first-year coach that has no prior interaction with players.

“I think because I had success in my first year with the boys’ team here that it was a little easier for me to step in with the girls since they kind of already knew me,” Lofton said. “They were extremely coachable from the get-go with me. I think that’s a big reason why we had the amount of success that we did.

And while Lofton did have to juggle coaching both teams, he was able to work with the girls more due to many of his boys being on the football team.

“With our boys’ teams, the majority of our team played football, so I only had two guys in the gym with me until thanksgiving break,” Lofton said. “Prior to that, I could focus all of my energy into our girls’ program. Once the season started, though, it was a tough task and did take a lot of time management. But our girls’ team especially were very coachable kids. We had a really good preseason, which I think prepared us well for the season.”

Lofton was also fortunate to have his players familiar with success, with the Lumberton girls being no strangers to district tournaments and solid playoff runs in recent years. That experience was major in his two senior guards with Kirsten Joseph and Janiya Green.

Joseph averaged 17.8 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, while Green put up 11 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

“When you have players like those two, it makes your job a lot easier as a coach because you feel like you have two coaches on the court that you can rely on,” Lofton said. “They saw the game of basketball in a lot of the same ways I did. They both had a lot of experience, and both had been starters or at least getting a lot of varsity minutes since they were freshmen in high school.”

Lumberton also had to overcome a lack of depth as the Lady Panthers usually played just six players and also lacked size, with freshman Jayla Adams having to hold down the paint as she averaged 15 rebounds per game.

“Our lack of depth and lack of size (was an obstacle),” Lofton said. “A lot of it was picking our times when to play as fast as we could. We would have liked to have been able to press for a full 32 minutes of a game but essentially, playing five or six girls the entire game, we had to pick our spots when to go on runs in close games. Myself and the coaching staff try to do the best job possible of game planning each game individually and tailor it around what we would do offensively and defensively based on who we were playing.

“I thought we had the potential to (make a run). We were really young and had two seniors. Everybody else that got minutes were sophomores and freshmen. We had three really good guards on our team. I think when you get into the district tournament and playoffs, a lot of it comes down to what team has better guards.”

The biggest win of the season came against Bay High, which was considered a favorite to win the state championship and was ranked in the top three of 1A all season. Although Bay High had a significant size advantage, the Lady Panthers rallied from an 8-point deficit in front of a sellout crowd to win in overtime.

“They might have had the best team in 1A,” Lofton said. “We had a really good game plan. Our girls did a great job of executing and making plays down the stretch to win that one.

It was the biggest crowd by far this year. I think it was a sellout crowd for us. It was so loud a lot of times on the court the girls couldn’t hear what I was saying, but that comes back to having two senior guards on the court picking up the slack and knowing they had to come to make plays themselves sometimes.”

Even though Lumberton came up short against eventual state champion Biggersville, which was the only 1A school to defeat the Lady Panthers, he believes that the girls’ program with several young players returning with significant experience.

“It was definitely a phenomenal experience for us and for me as a coach (to reach the Big House). The game, though, I wish we could go back and play that game over. I don’t feel like we played our best game of the year. When you get to that point in the Final Four, if you aren’t playing your best basketball, then you end up losing.

“I feel good about next season. I think it’s going to be hard to replace Kirsten and Janiya because our underclassmen got so much experience. I feel like the girls that were underclassmen got a taste of what it’s like to make a run in the playoffs and to play in the Final Four. I do believe they are hungry as well as me to get back to that point.”