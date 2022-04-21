In just his first season, Scott Landry took an already successful Forrest Country Agricultural boys’ program to new heights.

Landry not only guided the Aggies in securing a regular season and district tournament championship in Region 7-4A with a 24-5 record but led FCAHS to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance and was one shot short of reaching the Big House. These accomplishments led Landry to be named Pine Belt Sports Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

Landry admits that he was unaware of the previous success FCAHS had experienced and was unaware of the talent his roster contained when he first took the job. Yet neither mattered to him because establishing his culture this past summer and all season was his main goal. Landry’s culture is simple: to maintain a positive attitude and focus on getting better in any way possible. His philosophy is that if his players can achieve that on the basketball court, then it will not only translate to wins but also lead to success off the court as well.

“The biggest obstacle was learning the new system for the kids and having a new way of doing things,” Landry said. “I have my own set of rules, expectations and standards. That was the toughest thing, was welcoming that standard, then getting comfortable and striving to reach that standard every day.”

The culture change didn’t translate right away either, with him losing some players during the offseason.

“Back in June, we had 12 practices in June, and there was a feeling-out process with the kids and me and just learning each other and getting comfortable,” Landry said. “We actually lost some students that didn’t play with us that could have helped us.

“I try to focus on the preparation and try to get better every day. I know that sounds like a cliché, but I think that’s what works. Whether you are really talented or not talented, you have to go in and put the work in. the two things that we preach are having a good attitude and having a good effort. If you do those two things every day and you have some talent like we had, then you never know what’s going to happen.”

FCAHS returned much of its talent from a team that reached the second round of the 4A playoffs, which was made of a strong core that included Josh McArthur, Avery Sledge, David Combest, Jason Jefferson, Rodrige Payton and Richard Frazier. Yet, Landry was focused on developing a stronger defensive presence.

“We had size on the inside, we had the athleticism, and we just had to find an identity of getting stops,” Landry said. “If we could get enough stops, then I knew we had a chance to be good. It was able to come together, and we’re proud of what happened.

“I didn’t know too much about how much talent they actually had. I can’t say that I knew that we would be in the quarterfinals in the first year and one bucket away from playing in the Big House.”

The result was FCAHS scoring an average of 65 points per game and holding teams to 46 per game.

As potent as his team was, it wasn’t until after a 62-51 loss to Lawrence County at the start of January that everything clicked for his team. The Aggies rattled off 12 straight wins that carried over into the playoff and included a dramatic district championship against none other than Lawrence County.

“We had lost some close games earlier in the year, and at some point, we knew we would have to find a way to win a close game,” Landry said. “We were down late in the game by about four or five with about two minutes to play. We practice late-game situations like that all the time. We just had to keep believing.”

In fact, Landry’s own newly installed culture may have played a role in his team coming away with a buzzer-beating basket to win the championship. Unknown to Landry, Payton stayed to take shots after every practice, and sure enough, Payton delivered the game-winner.

“Rod, our senior that’s graduating, we call him Big Shot Rod now, hits that shot with a second left to win the district championship for us,” Landry said. “To have the fortitude to win that game, and it was a hostile environment in Purvis’ gym. It was a heck of an atmosphere.

“We put the work in to earn that moment. I didn’t realize that every day after practice, Rod would stay and make shots. I didn’t tell him to. Every day he stayed 15 to 20 minutes to get shots up, and he hits the shot at the end of the district championship.”

FCAHS eventually reached the Elite Eight as the Aggies faced Moss Point. Similar to Lawrence County, FCAHS was down late and rallied to set up a potential game-winner with five seconds left that resulted in a missed game-winning bucket.

“It’s always difficult to go on the road and win a big basketball game,” Landry said. “If you never had to do it before, then it’s even more difficult. You could tell that we had never been in that moment before. We were one game from going to play in Jackson. There were some plays that we normally make that we didn’t make. Defensively, we had some breakdowns in that game; all the little things matter, especially in a road playoff game. They just played better than us that day. We try not to make many excuses. We are going to try to learn from it and build on it. You end up with a sour taste in your mouth, knowing that we were that close.

“I’m proud of our guys. We stayed together. We didn’t lose our composure. We fought back late. I’m proud of the resilience that we showed in that game.”

FCAHS returns four players that were named to the All-Region team and welcomes higher expectations for the program in the coming seasons.

“There are (high expectations), but our biggest expectation is doing the right thing,” Landry said. “Come in, work hard and have a good attitude. They know that now, and I think welcome that.

“We just try to focus on the little things, (such as) working hard, treating people the right way, going into the classroom, and handling our business. If you do all that, then it’ll come together in the long run.”