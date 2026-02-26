POPLARVILLE, Miss. — No. 2 Pearl River softball's Christie Meeks reached 200 career wins Tuesday, and her Wildcats made sure it came in style — four home runs, a no-hitter and two run-rule victories.

The Wildcats took down Pensacola State 8-0 in five innings on both ends of a doubleheader.

"I'm a little speechless still. I really didn't think that this 200-win mark was coming up, to be honest," head coach Christie Meeks said. "I thought it was a couple of games later. This is just a really special group and they're a lot of fun to watch and be around. These wins aren't about me. They're about everyone who has come through this program, and these girls that are killing it now."

Duncan set the tone early for the Wildcats, striking out a pair in the first inning to send the offense to work. Kai Goodman (New Orleans, La.; John Curtis) drew a leadoff walk and quickly swiped two bags to move her career total to 66 stolen bases. Natalee Eaves (Louisville; Choctaw Central) opened the scoring with an RBI single, 1-0.

Pearl River added two more in the second. Emmaleigh Theriot (Prairieville, La.; St. Amant) led off with a single and scored when Anastasia Acree (Mobile, Ala.; Alma Bryant) drilled a ball to the wall for an RBI triple. Five pitches later, Goodman brought her home with a single to make it 3-0.

The Shania Fondren (Batesville; South Panola) show began in the third inning as the freshman launched her 11th home run of the year to lead things off. Zion Seals (Shannon; Nettleton) followed with a double and later scored on a double steal. Taylor Foster (Petal) added an RBI groundout and Acree pushed the advantage to 6-0 with a single into left.

Duncan retired the Pirates in order in the fourth and Fondren struck again in the bottom half, taking a 0-1 pitch deep over the wall for her second homer of the game, 7-0.

Another clean frame from Duncan gave Pearl River a chance to end things in the fifth and the Wildcats did just that. A leadoff walk by Caroline Woodward (Gulfport) turned into the game-ending run when Addy Grace Alexander (Poplarville) delivered an RBI single, 8-0.

Duncan tossed a five-inning no-hitter, walking four and hitting one while striking out six.

Fondren finished 3 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and two home runs. Acree added two hits and two RBIs. Goodman walked twice and stole two bases.

GAME TWO

In game two, Pearl River again wasted little time. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Eaves reached on an error and scored when Fondren crushed her third home run of the day and 13th of the 2026 season, 2-0.

"The ball just flies when she flicks her wrist," Meeks said. "It's unbelievable to see that. That's a huge testament to the work that she puts in."

Teegan DeWitt (Pass Christian; Hancock) was lights-out in the second and third innings, striking out five of the six batters she faced.

Pearl River extended the lead in the third when Eaves jumped on the first pitch she saw and sent a laser over the wall in right field, 3-0. Fondren later drew a walk and scored when Theriot lined an RBI single into right, 4-0.

After a scoreless fourth, the Wildcats put the game away in the fifth with a four-run frame. With Theriot aboard via walk, Farley Harris (Daphne, Ala.) ripped a ball into the deepest part of the park and raced around for an RBI triple. Acree followed with an RBI single to make it 6-0. Erin Meadows (Leakesville; Greene County) drew a pinch-hit walk and Woodward enforced the run rule with a two-run double, 8-0.

DeWitt earned the win with five scoreless innings, scattering two hits and striking out eight.

Maeli Ben (Conehatta; Newton County) was the lone Wildcat with two hits in the contest. Theriot walked twice. Eaves and Fondren each scored two runs.

NEXT UP

Pearl River heads to Marianna, Fla. Saturday for a matchup with Rock Valley and Chipola.

