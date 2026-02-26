PERKINSTON, Miss. — After taking over a program that had won three of the last four MACCC championships, Shanae Govan-Williams didn't promise a rebuild — she promised a banner.

In year one, she delivered.

The Pearl River women's basketball team went on the road Monday night for a winner-take-all championship game against rival Gulf Coast and handled business, 61-45, to secure back-to-back MACCC titles and the fifth championship in program history.

"It's special. To God be the glory," Govan-Williams said. "Taking over a program that's known for its success — I just didn't want to be the one to stop that. This team believes and they fight. There was one team in front of us trying to stop us, and we had to move them out of the way. The girls believed. I'm so grateful to be a Wildcat today."

With the victory, PRCC has earned the right to host the entirety of the women's Region 23 Tournament. The Wildcats will receive a bye in the first round before hosting its next opponent Saturday at a time to be announced.

It took Pearl River (20-5 overall; 13-1 MACCC) a while to find its footing against Gulf Coast (17-6; 11-3), as the Wildcats fell behind 11-3 early. That's when Jahanna Wilson (Jackson; Callaway) began to take over.

The freshman drilled a bank-shot 3-pointer, used a screen to free herself for a mid-range jumper and buried another 3 from straightaway to erase an eight-point deficit and knot the game at 11-11. Pearl River grabbed a 15-13 advantage on a Cy'Nara Robinson (McGehee, Ark.) 3-pointer from the top of the key, but the Bulldogs responded to take a 19-15 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter is where Pearl River began to separate. A catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Wilson cut the deficit to one, and Madison Hughes (Olive Branch; Center Hill) euro-stepped through the lane for a bucket to give PRCC the lead.

MGCCC briefly reclaimed a 21-20 edge, but it marked the Bulldogs' final lead of the night. Wilson came off a screen and drilled another 3-pointer to put the Wildcats in front for good. Toniah Watts (Terry) followed with a spin move through contact for an and-one to stretch the lead to 26-21.

Before the halftime buzzer, Chauncey Dixon (Leroy, Ala.; McIntosh) foreshadowed what was to come, backing her way to the rim and finishing through contact to send Pearl River into the break with a 31-23 advantage.

Behind Dixon's presence in the paint, Pearl River controlled the boards and the interior throughout the second half. Watts pushed the lead to 40-30 with an offensive rebound and putback.

The Wildcats held a 44-37 lead late in the third quarter before Gulf Coast trimmed the margin to four at 44-40. Dixon answered. The freshman scored six straight points — two coming on second-chance opportunities — to extend the lead to 50-42 and halt the Bulldogs' momentum.

Robinson, Jae'la Smith (Vicksburg; Porter's Chapel) and Wilson added late baskets in the paint as Pearl River stretched the advantage to 58-42 before closing out the 16-point victory, 61-45.

LEADING THE WAY

Wilson paced the Wildcats with 20 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. She added eight assists and three steals.

Dixon posted a season-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots.

Robinson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Watts contributed six points and five rebounds.

TICKETS

Tickets are available at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets. Tickets purchased in advance are $9, while tickets purchased on game day are $11.

TUNE IN