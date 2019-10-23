Obituaries for week of Oct. 24

Ford Carter Bryant

95, of Hattiesburg

Ford Carter Bryant died Oct. 20, 2019, at Magnolia Place. Services were Oct. 23 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Mr. Bryant was a member of Providence Baptist Church and served in the United States Navy. He was a shipping clerk at Big Yank Corporation for more than 30 years. He was a Mason.

Survivors include one daughter, Sarah Leemont; two sons, David Bush and George Bush; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Bettie Bunch

72, of Hattiesburg

Bettie Bunch died Oct. 16, 2019. Graveside services were Oct. 20 at Forrest Memorial Gardens in Petal.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Cardin of Hazel Green, Ala.; a sister, Earliene Brewer of Richton; four brothers, Alton Davis and Rayford Davis, both of Petal, Abner Davis of Laurel and Coleman Davis of Saucier; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Carol Cole Draughn

76, of Hattiesburg

Carol Cole Draughn, formerly of Columbia, died Oct. 18, 2019. Services were Oct. 22 with burial in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Draughn retired from Pine Belt Mental Health of Hattiesburg and was a member of the baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, of 45 years, Bobby Joe Draughn; three sisters; Cathy Warren, Claudia Cole and Cynthia Busby; two brothers, Frank Cole and John Cole.

James Jewel Dillon

84, of Hattiesburg

James Jewel Dillon died Oct. 17, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Services were Oct. 22 with burial at Turnage Chapel Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Foxworth.

Mr. Dillon was a member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during Korea. He was a member of the Hattiesburg Masonic Lodge No. 397. He was the owner and master plumber of Dillon Plumbing Company for more than 58 years.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ruby Merl Turnage Dillon of Hattiesburg; his son, Jimmy Dillon of Hattiesburg; his three daughters, Teresa Garcia of Petal, Darlene Kelley of Hattiesburg, and Diann Jones of Richton; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.

Harold Dossett

78, of Moselle

Harold Dossett died Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. Graveside services were Oct. 23 at Bryant Cemetery in Sanford.

Mr. Dossett worked for more than 40 years in the oilfield and served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his five children, Angela D. Dossett of Moselle, Harold T. Dossett II and Christopher L. Dossett, both of Petal, Derwin M. Dossett of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Cynthia Dossett of Corpus Christi, Texas; mother of children, Betty Anderson of Moselle; brothers, Kenneth Dossett of Hernando and Jerry Dossett of Seminary.

MaryBeth Evans

102, of Hattiesburg

MaryBeth Evans died October 15, 2019.

Mrs. Evans was born in Andover, Missouri, July 16, 1917, to James William Carpenter and Catherine Carpenter. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church for which she developed children’s Sunday School curriculum. She MaryBeth was a graduate of Ridgeway, Missouri High School, Graceland College, Northwest Missouri State, , University of Iowa and Wayne State University. Most of her life was spent in teaching

She was a member of Curriculum and Instruction faculty at the University of Southern Mississippi where she was a member for more than 28 years.

Survivors include her children, Jewell Evans and Jeffrey Evans; four grandchildren’ two great-grandchildren.

Betty Myers Garraway

93, of Hattiesburg

Betty Myers Garraway died Oct. 19, 2019, at Provision Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am October 26 at the columbarium on the grounds of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 115 North 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Mrs. Garraway was born in 1926 to Holt and Thelma Myers in Tampa, Fla. She graduated from New Augusta School. She attended Belhaven University receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving on various committees and participating in the activities of the women of the church.

Betty enjoyed belonging to several ladies organizations in Hattiesburg; her grandchildren; football games; and life in general. She was lovingly cared for in the last days of her life by the staff of Provision Assisted Living and Kare-in-Home hospice.

Survivors include her son, Hugh Pearce Garraway III of Petal; her sister, Thelma “Sis” Fryant, of Brandon; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Gloria Jean Herring

75, of Beaumont

Gloria Jean Herring died Oct. 19, 2019, at her home. Services were Oct. 22 at Jones and Son Chapel in Beaumont with burial at the Pumpkin Ridge Cemetery in Arlington.

Survivors include her children, Dexter Herring, Ammon Herring and Charlie Herring, all of Beaumont and Renee Parker of Wiggins; sister, Bonnie Nell Sylvester; brother, Shelby Byrd; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Kerry David Kittrell

84, of Hattiesburg

Kerry David Kittrell died Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. Services were Oct. 20 at Rawls Springs Baptist Church with burial in Rawls Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Kittrell was born and raised in Baxterville. He graduated from Lumberton High School in 1953. He attended Pearl River Community College before graduating from Mississippi State University in 1958 with a Bachelor’s Degree in business. He and his wife, Lequita, were the owners and operators of Big “K” Oil Company, which they started on Sept. 1, 1967. He was a member of Rawls Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Lequita Saucier Kittrell of Hattiesburg; one son, Thomas “Tommy” David Kittrell of Hattiesburg; one daughter, LeAnn Kittrell of Hattiesburg; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Austin Kittrell of Hattiesburg; two sisters, Kathleen Bogle of Lumberton and Patsy Howard of Brandon; one brother, William “Bill” Jonathan Kittrell of Hattiesburg; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter.

Mike Mayes

53, of Hattiesburg

Mike Mayes died Oct. 17, 2019. Services were Oct. 21 at First Baptist Church of Richton with burial at Highland Cemetery.

Mr Mayes was an I T Technician with Lamar County Schools for many years and also worked in data entry for Fed-EX Corporation. He was a member of the Hattiesburg area Day Lilly Society and was a master gardener.

Survivors include Sandra Ware of Hattiesburg; his father, Charlie Mayes of Richton; sisters, Melanie Gayle Allen of Chesapeake, Va., Melisa Ann Murphy of Chattanooga, Tenn., Christy Lee Grigsby of Woodbridge, Va. and Kelly Lynn Fernandez of Richton; brother-in-law, Tim Ware of Hattiesburg.

Fannie Merle McArthur

87, of Sumrall

Fannie Merle McArthur died Oct. 18, 2019. Services were Oct. 23 with burial in Bellevue Cemetery.

Mrs. McArthur retired from the University of Southern Mississippi Bookstore, where she was a clerk. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Mark A. McArthur of Sumrall; one daughter-in-law, Diane McArthur, of Huntsville, Ala.; one brother, Donald Nobles of Sumrall; three grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren.

Frankie Stephanie Norris

54, of Sumrall

Frankie Stephanie Norris died Oct. 21, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.

Survivors include wo daughters, Casey Lynn Allseitz and Tia Holybee, both of Sumrall; two sisters, Shannon Goolsby of Sumrall and Renee Burns of Collins,; one brother, Cory Ainsworth of Louisiana; eight grandchildren; one grandchild.

Nita Broome Sims

86, of Hattiesburg

Nita Broome Sims died Oct. 19, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Hospital. Services were Oct. 23 at West Black Creek Baptist Church of Sumrall with burial in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Sims was a charter member of the West Black Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Sims of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Donna Haddox Graham of Anchorage, AK, Kathy Haddox Bond of Sumrall; two step-sons, Elton Sims of Madison, Allen Sims of Purvis; three sisters, Joyce Prine of Columbia, Dot Peltier of Angie, La., Brenda Gipson of Sumrall; three brothers, Kermit Broome of Sumrall, Kenneth Broome of the Dixie Community, Davy Broome of Sumrall; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Frances E. West

77, of Petal

Frances E. West died Oct. 19, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Services were Oct. 22 with burial at Lakewood Cemetery in Jackson.

Mrs. West was a homemaker and a member of Petal United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Conrad Westbrook of Crystal Springs, Mark C. Westbrook Sr. of Seminary; a daughter, Barbara West of Hattiesburg; a sister, Judy George of Pensacola, Fla.; a brother, William McKenzie Jr. of Collins; four grandchildren; one great grandchild, Hunter Westbrook.

Paul H. Wiggins

86, of Hattiesburg

Paul H. Wiggins died Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. Services were Oct. 19 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Wiggins was a native of Greenwood. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 1952, and joined the U.S. Army in 1954. While in the Army, he served in Germany as a member of the Army Security Agency. After returning home he enrolled at William Carey College and graduated in 1962. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service until 1979 when he retired . He was a member Hardy Street Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Melba Wiggins; daughter, Jan Wiggins, son Danny Wiggins, all of Hattiesburg; son, Barry Wiggins of Memphis; two brothers, Joe Wiggins of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Glynn Wiggins of Gallatin, Tenn.; one sister, Nan Byrne of Natchez; two granddaughters.