Former USM golf coach Sam Hall buried this week

Samuel Henry Hall, 86, died December 15, 2019, at his home in Hattiesburg. Funeral services were held December 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Hall, former golf coach at The University of Southern Mississippi, was born November 27, 1933, in Washington D.C. He was the son of Circuit Court Judge, (Ret. US Army Colonel) Stanton Augustus Hall and Ruth Hill Hall. He and his brother grew up as military children in the cities of Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. After Judge Hall’s retirement from the Army, the Hall family returned to Hattiesburg. Hall attended junior high school and then graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1951. To this day, Hall is credited as the only athlete in Hattiesburg High history to letter in every sport that was offered. Hall entered the Virginia Military Institute and was a member of the VMI basketball team. After a year at VMI, Hall accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. Later, he returned to Hattiesburg and enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi and lettered two years and served as captain of the varsity golf team 1955 -1958.

While at USM, Hall met his wife, Patty (Holmes) of Tylertown. Hall accepted a position with Texaco Oil Company and became an expert in bulk transportation transfers and bulk oil sales. Texaco USA later transferred the Hall’s to Greenville, Lake Charles, La. and Tupelo, where Hall continued to manage Texaco Bulk Distributions for north Mississippi.

Upon notification that his brother was listed as Missing In Action, Hall made the decision to move his family to Hattiesburg to assist his parents. While in Hattiesburg, Hall continued his successful career with Texaco and was able to purchase the Hattiesburg Texaco Bulk Distributorship. Mr. Hall transferred brands from Texaco to Union 76 and continued oil distribution in Hattiesburg for many years. After selling his business, he continued to succeed in Oil and Gas Lease acquisitions. During his business career Hall was instrumental in helping develop the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport , and also served as an advisor and board member. A longtime member of the Hattiesburg Country Club, he served as a Board Member and Greens Chairman for the club and was an influential contributor to the birth and growth of the PGA Tour’s Magnolia Classic, now known as the Sanderson Farms Championship at the CC of Jackson. Hall served as Vice President of the USM Hardwood Club, was a Lifetime Member of the USM Eagle Club. Making his final and most remembered career change, he returned to his alma mater and was named Varsity Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Southern Mississippi from 1990 until 2000. His coaching career included double duties as Men’s and Women’s USM Golf Coach from ’92-’97.

Sports was an instrumental part of Coach Hall’s life and he excelled at an early age at all of them with golf being his true lifelong passion. Following heart and aneurysm surgeries Hall turned to golf for his rehabilitation and motivation posting a course record 64 at Timberton Golf Club.

During his Amateur playing years, Sam Hall was one of the most revered and respected Amateur Golfers throughout South Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. His career is impeccable winning over 300 amateur golf championships spanning over five decades. Hall was a 7-time Mississippi Senior Amateur Champion and a Grand Masters Champion in 2004-2005. He played in the PGA Tour’s Magnolia Classic ten times making the cut twice. He also competed in seven U.S. Senior Open Championships. Hall served as the President of the Mississippi Golf Association in 1984 and created a prestigious collegiate tournament, which to this day is named in his honor, The Sam Hall Intercollegiate Championship hosted each year by the USM Men’s Golf Team. Hall was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. He will be inducted into the Mississippi Golf Hall of Fame on January 18th, 2020.

Sam is survived by his most compassionate wife of 61 years, Patty Hall of Hattiesburg; daughter Patricia Anne Hall Brashier (John Rodgers) of Indianola, MS; three grandchildren, Anne Hall Brashier, Mary Rodgers Brashier, Indianola, MS; and Callie Frances Hall, Madison, MS and Daughter in Law, Robin Hall, Madison, MS. Mr. Hall is preceded in death by his parents, Judge Stanton and Ruth Hall, his son, Stanton Allen “Stan” Hall and his brother George Robert Hall.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorials be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg 4901 Hardy Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401 or the American Heart Association 127 South 25th Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39401 or the Mississippi Golf Association, 400 Clubhouse Drive, Pearl, MS 39208.