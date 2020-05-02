Have a Caerus Masquerade Ball Saturday

Keith's Superstores and Magnolia Graphics, with cooperation from Signature Magazine, present the annual Caerus Masquerade Ball, kicking off the Mardi Gras Season in Hattiesburg.

The ball is open to the public. Held at The Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg, this year’s event will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and the fun runs until 11 p.m.

Upon entry on the red carpet, guests will be able to choose from a huge selection of beads, masks and party favors.

Live music will be provided from Hattiesburg's own Carter Road Band, and DJ Don King will be on hand to keep everyone dancing. There will be a raffle drawing for a diamond ring valued at $4,000 from Jewelmasters. Guests will be able to enjoy a delicious buffet dinner with creole favorites, desserts and plenty more. New Orleans signature cocktails will be available at the cash bar, and there will be photo opportunities a plenty.

This year’s benefiting charity for the masquerade ball is The Arc.

Tickets are available now. For more information, visit the official Caerus Masquerade Facebook page.