World-premiere of new miniseries coming to Hattiesburg celebrating Black History Month

Signature Magazine has teamed up with the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, the 6th Street Museum District, and the City of Hattiesburg to present a special two-night event celebrating Black History Month.

On the evening of Thursday, Feb. 27, a taste of Hollywood will come to the Hub City for the world premiere screening of Selma: The Untold Stories, a four-part limited series streaming soon on HULU, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and YouTube TV.

The series, written, directed, and produced by Mississippi native and Hattiesburg’s own, J.P. Haynes, will have its big screen debut, immediately followed by a special panel discussion with Haynes and members of the cast.

David Gustafson, publisher of Signature Magazine and The PineBelt NEWS, said he is terribly excited to be partnering with the cast to present this special performance for Black History Month.

“I’m continually amazed at how much talent this community continues to produce,” said Gustafson. “These presentations just further reinforce the idea that Hattiesburg truly is the artistic capital of the Gulf South and we’re so very proud to help spread the word about the important work that Jana and her team are doing.”

A special red carpet celebration will kick off the event at 6:30 p.m. and the premiere will begin promptly at 8 p.m. Two of the four episodes will be shown at the Saenger that evening.

On the following evening, Friday, February 28, the award-winning touring cast from Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories,will present a special performance live on the Saenger stage for the very first time.

Starring Melissa Davidson and Quintin Alexander and featuring Chiara Pittman-Lewis, Marcus Blake, Scott "Comedian Whodi" Haynes, and Olivia Carter, the musical tells the tale of the historic march from Selma to Montgomery Ala. held March 21–25, 1965, and led by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Following several weeks of tempestuous altercations and violent conflicts, including a violent march stoppage by the local police, these historic events became the catalyst of change marking an important turning point in the American civil rights movement and directly led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Selma The Musical: The Untold Stories is the historical fictional tale chronicling the events that transpired in the battle for voting rights and on that fateful Bloody Sunday in Selma.

Tickets for the individual events are available online for $20 in advance ($30 at the door) at www.hattiesburgsaenger.com

Additional financial support for the project came from FestivalSouth and the USM School of Music.