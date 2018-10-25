Task Force giving out Thanksgiving boxes, accepting donations

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but there’s still a little time left to get your holiday meal fixings, courtesy of free Thanksgiving Boxes from the Petal Children’s Task Force.

The boxes – which contain items such as turkey, milk, celery, yams, cake mix, eggs and butter – are available only to residents of the Petal School District. To receive the boxes, individuals must register at the task force building, 314 South George Avenue in Petal, with two proofs of residency and a photo ID.

At that point, those who register will receive a card, which can be redeemed for a Thanksgiving Box from 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 16 at the task force.

“We don’t have many left, because we started October 1 and they go like hotcakes,” said Demaris Lee, director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “They’ll get flour, cornmeal, sugar and cranberry sauce – everything to make a Thanksgiving meal.

“We did 160 last year – we did 150 and I did 10 extra – and we’re going to do 200 this year.”

Task Force officials also are accepting donations, especially for items like cereal and SpaghettiOs for children. Items can be dropped off at the task force during operating hours. Monetary donations also are accepted.

“We would love for people to donate,” Lee said. “The kids are going to be out of school that whole week, so we try to get things that the kids can eat at home, too.

“(People) can donate anything like Ramen noodles, soup, and those DAK canned hams are very good.”

The Petal Children’s Task Force, which was formed in 1989 by Lee and Jesse Rowell, began by feeding and providing Christmas for two families. Now in its 29thyear, the task force serves 457 families, which equates to about 1,187 people. The organization provides food each month to less fortunate children, along with school uniforms and Christmas gifts.

For more information, call (601) 255-5578.