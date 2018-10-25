Council denies zoning change on Dabbs Street corridor

Despite the pleas of at least one member of the Katie-John-Dabbs Neighborhood Association, the zoning in that area will remain the same for now, with no other businesses or establishments to be allowed other than those that are already on the designated zoning list.

Hattiesburg City Council members voted 4-1 last week to deny the rezoning classification for certain properties located along Dabbs Street ranging from Pauline Avenue to Fredna Avenue from a designation of B-2 (Neighborhood Business) to B-3 (Community Business). The Hattiesburg Planning Commission in September recommended to deny the zoning change, at which point Robert Green – who serves as the executive director of neighborhood association and chairman of the Dabbs Street Businessmen Association - filed a petition to repeal that decision.

“We invite the city to consider rezoning to B-3, because B-3 allows us a wider range of businesses so we can redevelop that area in the way the community wants to develop it,” Green said. “We can no longer continue to do the same things and expect a different result – we have to change what we’re doing in that area.”

The area’s current designation of B-2 allows such establishment as retail storefronts, child day cares, churches, horticultural sales with outdoor displays, and beds and breakfasts. A change to B-3 zoning would permit additional businesses including package stores, drive-in windows and free-standing ATMS.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said she is against the zoning change, particularly in light of a fatal stabbing in the 900 block of Dabbs Street in August. Delgado also raised concerns of several other crimes in the area over the course of the last three years, including burglaries, aggravated assaults, arson, weapons charges and grand larceny auto.

“And most of them are in and around that 900 block of Dabbs Street,” she said. “I just think that if you’re talking about increasing the possibilities in a community business district to allow more heavy usage, you need to really look at the impact it’s going to have on the neighborhood.

“The businesses that are down there are not creating an environment of safety for people who would frequent those businesses. And I think they would have to contribute to making sure that the people who still live in, on and around Dabbs Street don’t suffer the overflow from that negative activity down there from those businesses.”

Several months back, residents of all addresses within 1,500 feet of Dabbs Street were contacted by mail and asked to provide feedback about which businesses would or would not be appropriate for the area. Several residents suggested they would like to see grocery stores, restaurants, garden and clothing stores.

On the other hand, a handful of residents were against businesses like liquor stores, check-cashing establishments, title loan facilities and pool halls.

“Many of the desired uses are currently possible in B-2, and additionally, many of the undesirable uses would be permissible in B-3,” said Ginger Lowrey, planning division manager at the city’s Department of Urban Development. “Also, a change to B-3 would affect the developable space (in the area).”

Delgado said she is against blanket districting in the area, although if a business owner was to present a plausible plan of how a business could flourish in the area, city officials would certainly support that.

“But those folks that are down there have got to get their stuff together,” she said. “You have to understand, I could not cast a vote to put B-3 on top of people that are living there – families that live there.

“If a business comes along and makes a good argument or a good play for what could be good down there, and how they will be operating going forward, then I’m all for that. And some people are afraid of speaking out (against zoning) because of the threats down there.”

Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown cast the sole vote in favor of changing the zoning.

“I wanted to give an opposing voice to those who are willing to invest in that area,” Brown said. “(Rezoning) would help the development on Dabbs Street. One investor has already spent thousands of dollars in that area, but can’t really do what he wants with the current zoning.

“It would be nice if investors had the option to try and bring the type of business a B-3 zoning requires. I know they can come back to us later, but there is no better time than now. Why put off what you can do today?”