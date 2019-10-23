Petal Fall Festival: Confederate Railroad, Restless Heart to perform

There’s only two days left until City of Petal Fall Festival offers attendees double the fun with not one, but two big-name musical headliners: Confederate Railroad and Restless Heart.

The ninth annual festival will be held starting at 10 a.m. October 26 at Hinton Park, behind Petal Civic Center off South Main Street.

“We’re excited, and this is the first year we’re having two headlining acts, so we’ll be advertising two separate shows,” said deputy city clerk Wendy Lampton, who organizes the event. “We’re pleased to secure that; I think it’ll be a pretty good year. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we’ll have a good show.”

Back in July, Georgia-based Confederate Railroad was banned from performing at the Illinois State Fair because of the band’s name and its use of the Confederate flag. The band has released six studio albums, with more than 20 singles entering the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Their debut album, Confederate Railroad, produced six hit singles and was certified 2X Platinum in the United States.

The album featured “Trashy Women” and perhaps their most well-known song, “Queen of Memphis.”

Restless Heart has released seven studio albums, two greatest hits albums and a live album that is available on their website. Their second through fifth albums are each certified gold by the Recording Industry of America, and 26 of the band’s singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

In addition to the musical entertainment, the festival will feature approximately 80 vendors, including food, arts and crafts, information booths and political candidates. A children’s village will be available, complete with bounce houses, games and face painting.

“We’ll have some outside events, like a car show,” Lampton said. “It’s free admission, but they accept donations for the Shop With a Cop program.

“We’re going to have another monster truck this year, but this year they’re going to do a crush, where they drive over the cars. Everything is open to the public with free admission – of course you’d have to buy your food and your arts and crafts, but that’s it.”

Lampton said the event usually brings a pretty good turnout, and she expects another successful festival this year.

“It seems to be getting better every year; our entertainment has definitely grown over the years,” she said. “So far, we’ve gotten a really good response for these two bands, so hopefully that’s indicative of the crowd that will show up.”