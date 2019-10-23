Donate to Lamar Co. Pre-K, get tax credits

With tax season right around the corner, the Lamar County School District is once again offering residents in the district the chance to contribute to area Pre-K, with the added benefit of receiving tax credits on next year’s filings.

Any individuals or corporations who make a donation by the end of the year to the district’s Early Learning Collaborative – which features 12 classrooms that serve 240 Pre-K students from the school district and Pearl River Valley Opportunity Head Start – may be eligible to receive a 1:1 state tax credit for the donated amount, up to $1 million. In addition to the state tax credit, a tax deduction may also be available for federal taxes.

“A child's early years lay the foundation for years to come,” said Teresa Jenny, assistant superintendent at the Lamar County School District. “Without early childhood education or parental involvement, children are more likely to enter school without the basic tools necessary for school readiness, and it becomes harder and harder for them to achieve their academic potential without considerable intervention.

“Therefore, the Lamar County School District is an avid supporter of early childhood education as an essential building block for a child’s educational success. LCSD has been a pioneer in early childhood education long before it was a household topic. We believe the Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative is one way our district can offer an equal opportunity for early childhood education across an expansive and diverse county.”

Under the Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013, the costs for providing Pre-K services to 4-year-old children amount to $4,300 per child in full-day programs and $2,150 per child enrolled in half-day programs. The state of Mississippi provides half of these costs, but requires that the other half be provided by local matching funds, which may include local tax dollars, federal dollars as allowed or donations.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue can approve 1:1 tax credits up the amount approved by the Mississippi Legislature, which has been set at a total $6.5 million. Individuals who make a donation after that total sum (or cap) has been reached will not be eligible to receive the tax credit.

“As more attention is focused on College and Career Readiness and a child’s preparedness to begin kindergarten, it becomes increasingly important to reach children during their early developmental years by offering a Pre-K program,” Jenny said. “Far too many children lack access to these programs, and in turn, start school lacking skills necessary for educational success.

“Research has shown that children who have rich early learning experiences are better prepared to thrive in school. We realize investments in early childhood education will reap exponential rewards evident for generations to come, and that is the basis for Lamar County School District’s request for financial support. In order to maximize the work that we do and bring about the greatest impact in Lamar County, we are asking (residents) to support our work by making a generous donation.”

Individuals or businesses wishing to take advantage of the tax credit can contact Jenny by phone at (601) 794-1030 or via email at teresa.jenny@lamark123.org.

Donated funds are mainly used to increase parent engagement by providing parent academies where parents can learn how to become involved in their child’s education.

“Parents go home with books, supplies, and resources to work with their child at home,” Jenny said. “The funds are also used to provide outside-the-classroom learning experiences by funding field trips where children can expand their background knowledge, which results in enhanced future learning experiences.”

The Lamar County School District has participated in the Early Learning Collaborative, which entails schools in Sumrall, Oak Grove, Purvis, Baxterville and Lumberton, since 2013.

“We were in the first cohort of districts awarded the (Mississippi Department of Education) grant,” Jenny said. “We have had donors taking advantage of the tax credit each year, but the donations have increased each year, which is exciting for our program.”