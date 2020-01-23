PETA(L) billboard to honor chickens killed in Jan. 14 crash

In “honor of the chickens” who were injured and killed Jan. 14 when a Mar-Jack Poultry truck carrying them overturned on Corinth Road near Petal, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) plans to place a billboard near the crash site that proclaims, "See the Individual. Go Vegan."

"Gentle chickens experienced a terrifying death on the highway, and those who survived were rounded up and likely taken to slaughter," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's ad encourages anyone disturbed by the thought of animals suffering on the roadside or under the slaughterhouse knife to go vegan."

According to the animal rights organization, chickens are inhumanely housed, bred, and then ultimately killed at slaughterhouses across the country.

One individual choosing a vegan diet, the organization says, saves the lives of some 200 animals each year.

There are generally three types of vegans.

Dietary vegans (also known as "strict vegetarians") refrain from consuming meat, eggs, dairy products, and any other animal-derived substances.

An ethical vegan (also known as a "moral vegetarian") is someone who not only follows a vegan diet but extends the philosophy into other areas of their lives and opposes the use of animals for any purpose.

The third type is known as "environmental veganism," which refers to the avoidance of animal products on the premise that the is environmentally damaging and unsustainable. Followers often claim animal agriculture is responsible for nearly a fifth of human-induced greenhouse-gas emissions and is devastating the Earth on a global scale.

PETA notes there were more than 100 crashes in 2019 involving trucks carrying animals used for food.

PETA's motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat," and the group opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview.