Boy Scout helps out at primary school for Eagle project

A couple of years ago, Petal Primary School officials purchased two new soccer goals, along with field liners for three fields for the school.

When Boy Scouts of America Troop 125 member Beau Chennault – whose younger brother is a student at the primary school – recently noticed the school could use a little help cleaning and maintaining their new purchases, he decided to use his Eagle Scout Service Project to step into action.

“For two years, they didn’t have anybody that would volunteer to paint the fields,” said Chennault, an eighth-grader at Petal Middle School. “For my Eagle Scout project, I wanted to do something to help small children, and I saw a post on Facebook about the opportunity to paint the fields.”

So Chennault, with the help of a few troop members, went to the school and removed the goals before measuring each line on the field and painting them to specifications. While there, the group also spent time clearing the area of litter and other distractions.

“The first time we went, there were no lines or anything, and there were some antbeds in the area,” Chennault said. “The kids had been using the soccer goals, but there were a lot of arguments, because they didn’t know whenever somebody had (went out of bounds).

“And so we painted lines, so they can have more organized games and have fun. There are around 1,000 kids that go and play on those fields every single day, so these lines help mark off an area where people who want to play soccer wouldn’t have any disagreements as to where (the ball) got in or got out.”

All in all, Chennault is doing three line-painting sessions and three cleanups for his Eagle Scout project, which will take about three months. Last weekend, the troops were assisted by a group of volunteers for an even bigger cleanup at the school.

“We wanted to do a really thorough cleanup, and maybe pull some weeds,” Chennault said. “It just needs to look really nice, so we want to make it look like a better place so the children of the community can have a good time and have fun.”

At the end of the project, Chennault will put together a project report, which will be reviewed by his scout counselor. The report will then be set off to the scout council for acceptance, at which point Chennault will do an Eagle Scout interview before the board.

“If I pass, I get my Eagle Scout rank,” Chennault said. “I’m very excited about that; I’ve worked for this for a long time, ever since I was 8 years old. This is a big thing for me.”

Even after his Eagle Scout project requirements are met, Chennault plans to continue to help out around the school.

“I’m going to continue to do this for the rest of the school year,” he said. “Not as part of my Eagle project, but just to do it.”