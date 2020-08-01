LCSD looks to fill high school principal post

The Lamar County School District will soon be on the lookout for a new principal at Sumrall High School, following the retirement of former principal Sheila Kribbs in December.

The position will be posted Monday on the school district’s website, with an effective start date of July 1. The job will post for one week, and applications will be reviewed the week of January 20 before interviews throughout the week of January 27.

A selection committee will then recommend a candidate to district superintendent Tess Smith, who will bring that person before the district’s board of trustees at the February board meeting.

“The reason I’m doing that is because anybody who could potentially apply, especially from outside the district, they’re under contract until the end of June, but they could still commit to us to start July 1,” Smith said. “And I’m doing it early, because let’s say somebody from within my district gets it, then we have that domino effect –we’d need to fill that person’s spot.

“I’d rather get all that done early before we start our hiring process, because that way all the principals and assistant principals are where they’re going to be, and can do the hiring process for next school year.”

Currently, the school is under the leadership of assistant principal Adam Reynolds, who was named interim principal January 1. Rick Monk, who formerly served as assistant principal at the school, has come out of retirement to temporarily fill that position on a part-time basis.

“Coach Monk won’t apply (for the job of principal) because he retired, but I would assume that Mr. Reynolds will,” Smith said. “I feel like there will be a good bit of interest, because the idea in the district is that assistant principals should be able to take over those seats if they want them, just like we did with Adam on a temporary basis.

“Then we have teachers across the district who are waiting on administrative positions, as well as some classroom teachers who have that certification now. So I feel like we’ll get a lot of applicants.”

Kribbs, who served in education for 42 years and called Sumrall High home for the past five and a half years, announced her retirement late last year.

“When I first arrived on our campus, I had so many ideas about how I wanted to help each student reach his or her highest potential,” Kribbs said in a December Facebook post. “I was blessed to have a faculty that toiled endless hours to prepare rigorous lessons and a community of parents who partnered with us to reach our goals.

“Our students, our teachers, and this community never disappointed me. With each graduating class, our numbers have increased. SHS continues to graduate outstanding young adults, and we are so very proud of each one of them.”

Smith, who worked with Kribbs for several years at Oak Grove, said she couldn’t have been happier about the job Kribbs did at Sumrall.

“When (she and her husband) moved here, she had to go back into the classroom until she worked her way back into administration, where she’d been in Texas,” Smith said. “Everybody has goals with their job, and one of hers was that she wanted to be a principal before she retired. She replaced me at Sumrall, and she did a phenomenal job, and she’ll be missed.”