Petal Education Foundation awards scholarship money to high school seniors

The Petal Education Foundation recently awarded scholarships to 82 Petal High School seniors during end-of-the-year awards day activities.

The PEF was founded in 1987 with the future in mind and helps bridge the gap for enhanced educational opportunities.

In addition to the annual scholarship presentations to students, the foundation also presents mini-grants for teachers, which encourage innovative programs in the classroom and support other educational opportunities.

Gifts to the foundation have helped establish the many memorial and honorary scholarships presented each year.

“A gift to the foundation ensures the donor will pass on an enduring legacy to future generations of our community's children,” foundation director Leahne Lightsey said.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

• Addison McKinley Memorial Scholarship ($1000) – Kami Moler

• Anderson Brothers Leadership Scholarship ($ 500) – Anna Carr

• Bob & Kristi Pierce Senior Class President Scholarship ($500) – Madelyn Nicole Pace

• Bobby Drake Athletic Scholarship ($ 250) – Hannah Brewer

• Burkett Ross Sr. Top Scholar Athlete Scholarship ($250) – Quay Robinson

• C. D. Kolbo Scholarship ($500) – Victoria Sandoval

• Chuck Harrell Health Scholarship ($250) – Peri Stewart

• Class of 1956 Scholarship ($500) – Maggie Hogan

• Coach Si Thompson “Bootstrap” Scholarship ($1000) – Ethan Yang

• Earl Porter Cross Scholarship ($300) – Christian Weekley

• Dr. Eddie Miley Lewis Legacy Scholarship ($500) – Kyra Bourne

• Elizabeth Clinton Wilson Community Engagement Scholarship ($400) – Danielle Ware

• Elizabeth Dabbs Brock “Fight the Good Fight” Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Joshua Curtin

• Friends of the Foundation Employee Dependent Scholarship ($300) – John Brady Amacker, Emily Brelend, Hannah Brewer, Anna Carr, Madison Clark, Katie Dye, Cole Farris, Reese Gaworski, Harlee Harvey, Maggie Hogan, Sebastian Martinez-Solano, Brett Pittman, Riley Powell, Jonathon Rector, Payton Rehm, Caden Andrew Riels, Sydney Swafford

• Gail McInnis Choral Scholarship ($500) – Sydney Swafford

• Gene High Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Katie Dye

• H. R. Nobles Scholarship ($400) – Anna Carr

• Jennifer Trussell Purvis Memorial Choral Scholarship ($ 500) – Meagan Green

• Jimmy Havard Civic Service Scholarship ($250) – Sebastian Martinez-Solano

• Jim Smith Athletic Scholarship ($250) – Payton Rehm

• Kevin Patrick Duckworth Memorial Baseball Scholarship ($500) – Payton Rehm

• Larry Watkins Legacy Baseball Scholarship ($250) – Bowen Knight

• Lynn Cartlidge Leadership Scholarship ($250) – Sydney Swafford

• Making Strides Scholarship ($500) – Logan Darby

• Marcus Ware Engineering Scholarship ($1200) – Landon Draughn

• Milton Baxter Band Scholarship ($1000) – Sebastian Martinez-Solano

• Milton Carpenter Scholarship ($500) – Regan Purser

• Mississippi Scholars Program Scholarship ($500) ­– Jennilynn Hall, Kassidee Stillwell

• Mississippi Scholars Tech Masters PEF Scholarship ($500) – Madison Rushing

• Odis B. Clinton Music Scholarship ($400) – Logan Darby

• Peggy James Child Nutrition Employee Dependent Scholarship ($500) – Katie Dye, Harlee Harvey

• Penny Jones Alexander ‘Stay In School’ Award ($1000) – Storm Brewer, Laekyn Odom

• Petal Band Presidential Inaugural Scholarship ($1000) – Ethan Potesta

• Petal Chamber of Commerce Scholarship ($500) – Riley Powell

• Petal High School Junior ROTC Scholarship ($1000) – Alexander Gibb

• Petal Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($500) ­– Samantha Gregore

• Petal Optimist Club Scholarship ($ 500) – Brett Pittman

• Petal School District Ambassador Scholarship ($500) – Alexander Gibb

• Petal Youth Sports Association Scholarship ($500) – Riley Powell

• Power of the Pen Creative Writing Scholarship ($300) – Hunter Napper

• Ray Perkins Athletic Scholarship – $500 – Kevin Lawrence

• Resinall Science/Engineering Scholarship ($1000) – Hailey Morgan

• Robert E. Hendrix Scholarship ($6000) – Storm Brewer

• Ronnie Harrington Memorial Baseball Scholarship ($500) – Payton Rehm

• SPC William Anthony Blount Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Cole Farris

• Spirit of Robert Burgess Athletic Scholarship ($250) – Hannah Brewer

• Steve Simmons “P.R.I.D.E.” Scholarship ($ 500) – Kenzie Ramsey

• Willie Ratliff Memorial Scholarship ($300) – Josh Curtin

• CTE Agriculture & Natural Resources Scholarship ($250) – Austin Russell

• CTE Business & Marketing Scholarship ($250) – Kenzie Ramsey

• CTE Construction Technology Scholarship ($250) – Madison Rushing Adam Bates

• CTE Culinary Arts ($250) – Alysa Tweedle

• CTE Digital Media Technology Scholarship ($250) – Haden Scanlon Christian Fong

• CTE Health Care and Clinical Science Scholarship ($250) – Katie Dye

• CTE Information Technology Scholarship ($250) – Brandon Pulliam

• CTE Outstanding Health Science II Student ($250) – Alexis Nicole Setliff

• CTE Polymer Science Scholarship ($250) – Tori Hamilton

• CTE Teacher Academy Scholarship ($250) – Kei’Shawnah Mobley

• Teresa Brown Academic Excellence Scholarship in Health Care and Clinical Science ($250) – Leah Hernandez

• Health Care & Clinical Outstanding Student ($100) – Sydney Swafford

• CTE Greater Hattiesburg Home Builders Association Construction I Scholarship ($300) – Bradley Diehl

There were several scholarships not awarded because there were no applicants:

• Beth Havard English/Education Scholarship, $500

• Dee Dee & Robert Lowery Accounting Scholarship, $1,000

• Edith Easterling James Education Scholarship, $300

• H & S Robotics Scholarship, $500

• Ione Ginn Bond Education Scholarship, $1000

• King CPA Accounting Scholarship, $ 500

• Landry and Lewis Architects/ Engineering Scholarship, $1,000

• Petal Arts Council Scholarship, $ 300