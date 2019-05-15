Pine Belt residents urged to donate blood this Memorial Day

Blood donors play a vital role on the frontline of saving patients here, across the country and to those serving in the military. A blood donation could be the difference for many. Blood donations are needed now to help secure the blood supply for the upcoming holiday weekend and summer months blood needs.

“Memorial Day weekend is the start of the increase in summer blood needs,” said Mitzi Breaux, arketing and Communication manager for Vitalant. “Summertime typically sees a 20 percent or more drop in blood donations; however, the need for blood never stops.”

Donors can honor our heroes by giving blood through the end of the month at a donation center or mobile blood drive near you. All donors will receive a Blood Donor Cap and a $15 Darden Restaurant gift card through the online rewards store.

Schedule your appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL(258-4825).

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.

Requirements

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.