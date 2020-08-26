A search warrant executed on Aug. 21 by the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team yielded an arrest and the seizure of multiple weapons, cash, marijuana and THC products.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said agents seized approximately 7.7 pounds of marijuana, edible THC gummies, four weapons and $8,994 in cash from a home in the Macedonia community. Officers arrested 20-year-old Isaac Bryce Smith of Petal and charged him with trafficking of a controlled substance with a firearm enhancement.

Smith was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.