Police are warning parents about candy that is packaged to look like the trademarked Nerds brand, but instead contains the drug THC.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force, 12thCircuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and the sheriff’s office recently seized the edibles during a traffic stop. Officials are warning that without close examination, the candy can be nearly indiscernible from the original Nerds candies.

The edibles have made their way across the country and in one instance, led to two children being hospitalized after consumption. THC levels in the candies are reported to be more than 20 times the amount an individual would consume in a marijuana joint.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to be diligent with what their children bring home, because whether maliciously or not, these edibles could fall into their hands.