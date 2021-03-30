A candidate for Ward 5 on the Petal Board of Aldermen has been arrested for lustful touching of a child.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said 47-year-old Mannix McLaurin was arrested by the Bay Springs Police Department on March 29. The incident allegedly occurred at a school where McLaurin served as an instructor.

McLaurin had his bond posted at $25,000. The City of Bay Springs Police Department is handling the case.

He is scheduled to face off against Drew Brickson in the upcoming April 6 general election.

McLaurin's booking info can be found here: https://jasperso.com/48-hour-release/.