After graduating from the University of Mississippi and working as a newspaper reporter for approximately a decade, Hattiesburg native William Browning considered himself well-versed in the history of journalism in the Magnolia State.

But about four or five years ago, he ran across an assignment that eventually stumped even him: finding more information for a biography of Percy Dale (P.D.) East, editor and publisher of The Petal Paper during the 1950s and 1960s. Now, Browning is asking anyone who knew East – or his wife, Billie Porter East, who was from Moselle – to contact him with any pertinent information that would help him finish his work.

Browning can be contacted by phone at (662) 202-5650 or by email at wbrowning55@gmail.com.

“I’ve read every issue; I’ve read every reference that has been made to East and his work,” Browning said. “I’ve talked to probably six or eight people who knew East and worked alongside him, but I would love to talk with more people who knew of his paper at the time he was publishing it in Petal.

“Just because of the fact that he was born 100 years ago this year, that’s proven difficult, but I’m sure there are people that remember him or his paper. They’re one of the last pieces of the puzzle that I need to get in the bag.”

About a year into the East biography, Browning pitched the story to Smithsonian Magazine, which published a profile. Because of that, Browning was put into contact with a couple of publishers who were interested in a full-fledged bio.

“So I’ve got the bulk of the reporting, I feel like, in the bag,” Browning said. “I’m kind of in the writing process now, and I’ve been to archives from the University of Mississippi to Southern Mississippi to the state archives in Jackson.

“I still need to go to Boston University, where the bulk of these papers are, but that’s on the agenda for later in the year. My plan is to have a manuscript done by the end of this year.”

East was born in 1921 and grew up in the Brooklyn area. After graduating from Forrest County Agricultural High School in 1939, he was rejected by the Navy and thrown out of a community college before working briefly in Greyhound’s baggage compartment.

“I would love it if someone had an annual from (1939), or just from the late ‘30s in general,” Browning said. “I’ve talked to a few people down in the Brooklyn area, and they’ve got them back to ’42, but they can’t seem to find one prior to that. That would be the other thing I would be interested in having.”

East was drafted by the Army in 1942, during the height of World War II, and was stationed at Camp Butner in North Carolina. After being medically discharged, East moved to Hattiesburg and in 1951 began editing two union papers: the Union Reviewand the LocalAdvocate.

Because Hattiesburg already had its own daily paper, East started The Petal Paperin 1953. After 1954’s Brown v. Board of EducationSupreme Court case outlawed racial segregation in public schools, East found himself agreeing with that decision – although he refrained from publicly saying so because most of his advertisers didn’t hold the same views.

But in 1955, East used the paper to champion a new symbol for Mississippi, writing “once you have seen a magnolia, you have seen all magnolias.” He suggested a crawfish as the new symbol, as it moves only “backward, toward the mud from which he came,” and “progress in our state is made that way.”

From there, as Browning wrote in his Smithsonianpiece, East “launched one of the most relentless and single-minded crusades in the history of the Southern press, during which East went from being an eager-to-please businessman to what he called an ‘ulcerated, pistol-packing editor’ who took on the biggest issue of his day with unforgiving satire.

“His unique stand for racial equality put him in touch with Eleanor Roosevelt, William Faulkner, Arthur Schlesinger Jr., Upton Sinclair, Roy Wilkins of the NAACP and the TV entertainer Steve Allen and his actress wife, Jayne Meadows. It also got East spied on, spat upon and threatened with violence and worse.”

East died in 1971.

“I just think he’s kind of a forgotten hero of the Civil Rights Movement,” Browning said. “His story deserves to be told, and he’s just a really interesting guy.

“I think now – with newspapers, media and press getting attacked by the (previous) president of the United States – it’s an important story that’s pertinent to our current time.”