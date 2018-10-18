Lumberton seeks to upgrade water meters

Lumberton officials are working toward two projects that would replace all the water meters in the city and complete the audit for Fiscal Year 2016.

Bids will be received until 10 a.m. Nov. 9 on a city-wide water meter replacement project that would upgrade the city’s more than 600 meters to electronic meters. Sealed bids must be turned in at Lumberton City Hall, 102 East Main Ave. in Lumberton.

Plans, specifications and contract documents for the project can be viewed at City Hall or O’Neal-Bond Engineering, 312 Mill Ave. in Wiggins. Those documents also can be purchased through O’Neal-Bond Engineering’s website, www.onealbondeng.com, at a cost of $150 per set.

The bid schedule can be examined at the office of the Mississippi Development Authority, Minority & Small Business Development in the Woolfolk Building in Jackson, or at the South Mississippi Contract Procurement Center on Bay View Avenue in Biloxi.

Minority- and women-owned businesses are solicited to bid on the project as prime contractors, and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material or supply needs.

Lumberton officials also are searching for a Certified Public Accountant firm to conduct a city audit for FY2016. Interested parties can contact City Clerk Merlene Wall at P.O. Box 211, Lumberton, 39455 or by phone at (601) 796-8341.

“This is something that you do if you handle any grants that are over $500,000, and now I think the government has upped that number to about $750,000,” Mayor Quincy Rogers said. “It’s just in accordance with the state of Mississippi and the Mississippi Development Authority.”