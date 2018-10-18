Hurricane donations taken during festival

During the past few weeks, the eastern United States has been paid unwelcome visits by Hurricane Florence in September, followed this month by Hurricane Michael.

Now, Lumberton officials are stepping up to help out victims of those storms by accepting donations of supplies to aid with cleanup and recovery, which will be collected during the Lumberton Olde Tyme Festival on Oct. 20.

In particular, the donations will be sent to those affected in Florida and Lumberton, North Carolina, which sent aid to the Lamar County city after Hurricane Katrina.

“We’ve been there before (with natural disasters),” Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said. “Disasters affect different people differently, but we do know there’s a need.

“The city of Lumberton, North Carolina, did reach out to this city during the time we needed help during Katrina. We wish that we could reach out to each and every one (in need), but we just wanted to extend a hand of love to them now, in their time of need.”

Cleaning supplies such as bleach, spray cleaners and rubber gloves are welcomed, but clothing will not be accepted. Anyone interested in donating can bring the items to the festival, which will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on West Main Avenue.

“We’re working with a local pastor over here who is giving me a list of things that we want to try to get

together,” Rogers said.

Rogers is also working to name Lumberton, North Carolina, as his town’s sister city. Sister cities are designed to promote cultural and commercial ties through respect, understanding and cooperation.

“We’re still in the beginning stages of that,” Rogers said.

The Lumberton Olde Tyme Festival, which is free and family-friendly, will offer food, games and live entertainment, including a pumpkin decorating contest, a pie baking contest and a kids costume contest.

For more information on the festival, call (601) 796-4212 or visit the Lumberton Olde Tyme Festival Facebook page.