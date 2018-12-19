OG drama presents encore performance

﻿Oak Grove High School’s drama troupe will give an encore performance on Jan. 15 of the show it will be taking to state competition.

OGHS’s “The Axeman’s Requiem” was recently chosen as one of four productions to advance to the Mississippi Theatre Competition Jan. 17-20 at the Riley Center in Meridian.

In addition to the performance, a silent auction will also be held in the OCHS Performing Arts Center. The lobby and silent auction will open at 6:15 p.m. and show will begin at 7 p.m.

This is the 20th time under the direction of Suzanne Allmon that OGHS’s drama troupe will be competing at the state level. Nine schools will be competing for the top two slots that will advance o represent the state at the Southeastern Theatre Conference.

"The Axeman's Requiem" is set in New Orleans in 1920 in the swing of Mardi Grass and Jazz. Thomas, played by Andrew O'Quinn, searches for fame as a musician and a life with his beautiful girlfriend, Elise, played by Emmie Perkins. As they both struggle with jobs, relationships and the voodoo powers , they have to make a choice.

This drama is about the sacrifices people make for love and a dark magic bargain that unleashes a familiar evil on the city of New Orleans.

Join this cast and crew of 44 students as they take you on a journey filled with love, jazz, Mardi Grass, and voodoo.