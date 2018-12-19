USM SBDC to kick off new year with series of workshops

By STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 12/19/2018 - 5:01pm

﻿The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will join forces with the Gulf Coast center to conduct a series of Business 101 workshops in January, 2019.

The SBDC programs are designed to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs with education and training opportunities for development of business plans and concepts. In addition, trained professionals at the center help clients secure small business loans for their ventures.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

USM – Trent Lott National Center, second floor, Room 207
• Tuesday, Jan. 15 (6-8 p.m.): Starting a Business – First Steps
• Tuesday, Jan. 22 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan
• Tuesday, Jan. 29 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan
• Gulf Coast – The Innovation Center, Biloxi, First floor in Main Conference Room
• Thursday, Jan. 3 (6-8 p.m.) Think Like an Entrepreneur
• Thursday, Jan. 10 (6-8 p.m.): Starting a Business – First Steps
• Thursday, Jan. 17 (6-8 p.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan
• Thursday, Jan. 24 – daytime workshop (9:30-11:30 a.m.): How to Develop a Business Plan
• Thursday, Jan. 24 (6-8 p.m.): Cash Flow Projections for Your Business Plan

USM created its Small Business Development Center through a partnership with the Small Business Administration, the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network, the University of Mississippi, the Trent Lott National Center, and the College of Business at USM. The MSBDC includes nine basic service centers throughout the state.

The USM Small Business Development Center offers, at no cost to clients, the following services:

• In-depth counseling assistance to ensure more successful startups of new enterprises and to strengthen existing firms.
• Business plans and loan packaging assistance.
• Small business workshops/seminars.
• Assistance to minorities, women, veterans, the handicapped, exporters, inventors, research and innovation and international trade.
• Referral system linking other small business assistance organizations in the SBDC regional locations.
• Interaction program between Mississippi educational institutions, businesses, and government.

To register, call 601.266.5892 (USM) and 228.396.8661 (Gulf Coast).

