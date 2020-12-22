Because of three positive COVID-19 cases reported among activities associated with extracurricular events at Oak Grove High School, all activities at that school have been suspended until Dec. 27.

Lamar County School District superintendent Steven Hampton said the decision was made on Dec. 13 to suspend the activities for two weeks based on guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health. As the outbreaks did not occur in the school, classes will not be affected.

“The department of health classifies an outbreak as when you have three positive cases within a defined area, as far as a classroom or sporting event or activity,” he said. “If you have three on a bus, that would be an outbreak.”

According to guidelines from the department of health, three positive cases make an outbreak. After three outbreaks, school officials are required to consider shutting down any facilities with those outbreaks, but that isn’t the case at Oak Grove.

“We are not experiencing any close contact or outbreaks in any of our classrooms,” Hampton said. “Guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health came down and said that because they were all isolated in extracurricular activities, then we could just shut those down for two weeks, and we do not have to shut down schools.

“We were glad that we get to keep our school open.”

The high school basketball team was required to quarantine, but only because the Warriors played a team for which one player tested positive for the virus.

“There was a case on the opposing team, and due to substitutions and things like that, many of our players came into contact with that positive player,” Hampton said. “We had to quarantine the whole team, so just situations like that (are unfortunate).”

Other schools in the Lamar County School District also have been hit by the pandemic, including Sumrall High School, which transitioned to at-home learning after seeing several cases of the virus.

“We’ve had some positive cases, and we’ve had close contact with someone on other teams at just about every one of our high schools,” Hampton said. “We had some other extracurricular activities across the district that have been quarantined for 14 days, but Oak Grove is the only school we had … where we shut down all extracurricular activities.”