Two historic Hattiesburg properties have been given Recognized Historic Landmark Status on the recommendation of the Hattiesburg Historic Conservation Commission and will have plaques placed outside each location to explain its history and significance.

Hattiesburg City Council members recently voted unanimously to give the designation to the Smith Drug Company building on Mobile Street as well as the Officers’ Quarters Townhomes on 2nd Avenue.

“Hattiesburg is a very transient town; people come here for college or work, and then they leave,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “So often, the story of the people who came before us and the value and the legacy they left in our community don’t get passed down, because our population is so dynamic.

“(A couple of years ago), we established a process to tell those stories, so to have these two buildings added to the list of those historic landmarks really speaks to passing the story and legacy on of the Smith Drug Company and the officers’ quarters to the next generation.”

The Smith Drug Company, which is located at 606 Mobile St., was opened in 1925 by Hammond Smith. The previous two-story building at the site housed a drugstore on the first floor and Dr. Charles Smith’s medical offices on the second floor.

The current building was constructed in 1954 and became a neighborhood favorite when an ice cream counter was added. When Smith, who was one of the city’s first registered Black voters, retired in 1980, the business was taken over by longtime employee James Cohen, who changed the name to Cohen Drug Company.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which recently purchased the building, is in the process of renovating and restoring the facility.

“We’re trying to preserve the legacy of that building as one of the last remaining structures of the old Mobile Street corridor,” Barker said. “But also, (it’s) a place that can serve the surrounding museums – the African-American Military History Museum, the Eureka Freedom Summer Museum and the Oseola McCarty Museum – so it really will add to the momentum that we’re seeing in that area.”

The Officers’ Quarters Townhomes, which are located at 112 2nd Ave., were originally constructed in 1941 by A.B. Maynard, who named the structures The Maynard Apartments. The construction was overseen by Hattiesburg architect Henry G. Markel, and all materials for the process were supplied by Hattiesburg-based companies such as Hattiesburg Brick Works, Hattiesburg Steel and Foundry, Pioneer Furniture, Hattiesburg Grocery, and the Gordon Van Tine Company.

The complex was originally built to house army families during World War II, but after the war, the eight units were converted to civilian apartments. In 2005, Coolhart Properties purchased the site and renovated the units into townhomes, making them available for individual purchase.

“For so many of us, we had grandparents who came here to Camp Shelby during World War II,” Barker said. “That was my only connection to Hattiesburg prior to coming to school here, and a lot of people have that story, and Camp Shelby is just a vital part of the history of Hattiesburg and its growth.

“To have that building added to the list now just tells the story – a lot of little unique nuances to this community that people don’t know about unless we tell them.”