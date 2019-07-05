Man dead after shooting himself during altercation with Lumberton police

A man who was reportedly exposing himself near Lumberton City Hall is dead after shooting himself during a Tuesday morning altercation with a Lumberton police officer.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Lumberton Police Department received a call shortly after 8 a.m. regarding a man who was partially clothed and behaving erratically near City Hall and Family Dollar off Mississippi 13. After being approached by a police officer, the man ran to his truck, which was parked behind City Hall, and pulled a gun on the officer.

At that point, the officer fired one round from his service weapon, striking the man. The man then shot himself in the upper torso and died at the scene.

“(The suspect) was acting really wild, throwing his hands up in the air – he was just acting really weird (when the officer arrived on the scene),” Rigel said. “Witnesses said the officer told him to put the gun down a couple of times, and he refused to.

“From all indications from witnesses, the officer probably saved some lives.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the results of an investigation that will be presented to a grand jury. The names of the officer and the deceased are not being released as of yet.

“(Lumberton) called us in as an outside source to investigate it,” Rigel said. “Our investigators, along with the district attorney, are investigating it, and the Crime Scene Unit from Hattiesburg PD came and worked the crime scene for us.”

The man’s body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.