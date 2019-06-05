Police searching for suspect in vehicle thefts, felony escape

Local police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole vehicles in Lamar County before fleeing to Louisiana, where he escaped police custody to return to Mississippi.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said 35-year-old Marty Kinsey stole two vehicles last week in the county after breaking into a home. He was later arrested in one of the stolen cars by Louisiana State Police in St. Tammany Parish.

After being arrested, Kinsey faked an illness, at which point officers transported him to a hospital in Covington, Louisiana. Kinsey escaped from custody and allegedly hired a taxi to drive him from Covington to Petal, where he is known to have family. Upon arriving in Petal, Kinsey jumped out of the taxi.

Kinsey is charged in Lamar County with two counts of grand larcey auto and one count of residential burglary, while in Louisiana he is charged with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of felony escape.

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge of Kinsey's whereabouts to call local law enforcement or Lamar County Sheriff's Office at (601) 794-1005.