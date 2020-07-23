On July 22, the City of Hattiesburg's administration team learned that an employee with the Hattiesburg Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee’s case is related to a previously reported case. This employee’s last day of work was Monday, July 20 and includes direct exposure to seven employees and indirect exposure to one employee. All have been scheduled for tests.

This brings the city’s total workforce cases to 27 since March. All employees that are direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the presumptive positive test. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.

These action steps are per the Exposure & Symptoms Protocol for COVID-19. This protocol was developed based on CDC guidelines and input from the Hattiesburg medical community. It relates to any employee who is either symptomatic or had direct or indirect exposure, and it can be accessed by visiting: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/wp-content/uploads/employee-exposure-protocol.pdf.