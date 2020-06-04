Tax collector's office to limit public access

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forrest County tax collector’s office is limiting public access to the Jesse L. Brown Tax Services Building on Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

The building access limitation begins Wednesday. Only residents needing to complete title work will be allowed into the building, and each resident will be subject to a temperature screening upon entry.

Residents are asked to pay property, personal or mobile home taxes or renew vehicle tags online, by mail, by phone or through a dropbox at the building.

To pay online, visit www.deltacomputersystems.com. Call (601) 582-8228 to pay via phone. Mail payments to P.O. Box 1689, Hattiesburg, MS 39403.

The dropbox for payments will be located outside of the building.

All receipts will be mailed to the taxpayer, according to Zac Howell, deputy tax collector.