Pine Grove opens free community support phone line

Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, located in Hattiesburg, is providing a free community support phone line for adults 18 years of age and older who are experiencing stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line, which may be reached by calling (601) 337-2215, is staffed by Pine Grove professionals and became operational Monday. Individuals from the Hattiesburg area can call the line during the hours of 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This line is intended to help provide stress management tools for people who may be experiencing increased levels of worry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of this line is to listen, provide tools, resources and self-care strategies for our community,” said Pine Grove officials. “Please call this line if you are experiencing any source of stress due to life changes related to the pandemic.”