Officials outline details of upcoming railroad overpass

Against the backdrop of a stationary Canadian National train, Mayor Toby Barker – along with other city, county and state officials – laid out the plan for a $5.39 grant that will help build an overpass over that rail line in the East Jerusalem neighborhood, the first step in alleviating traffic congestion caused by trains in several downtown Hattiesburg areas.

The grant, which was announced late last week by Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, along with Congressman Steven Palazzo, comes from the Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. The monies will help fund the extension of Hall Avenue in the form of an overpass for the Canadian National line, an additional spur for quicker transfers in the rail yard, and a digital messaging system to alert motorists for when a crossing is blocked.

“While the railroads have been a source of economic progress for our city – and have helped create our identity as the Hub City – the location of these lines has caused unique problems for Hattiesburg,” Barker said during a news conference Saturday at 705 Williams Street. There are 22 rail crossings in and around downtown Hattiesburg.

“None of those are grade-separated, which basically means there’s no other route to take that’s above or below the rail line, plus there are no alternatives to take when a route is blocked. Unfortunately, as our downtown continues to grow, and our city continues to see development in every neighborhood, the amount of train delays at crossings poses several concerns often take to Facebook to share.”

The project will begin in the East Jerusalem Neighborhood at East Hardy and Gulfport streets and turn west, passing over the Canadian National line and ending at Bay Street and Hall Avenue. The Hall Avenue section will consist of two lanes, a curb and gutter, a new drainage system and improvements to lighting and landscaping.

A traffic signal also will be installed at the intersection of East Hardy and Gulfport streets. The design phase for the project is expected to last through the end of this year, with officials hoping to break ground by 2021.

“If the school children were here today and needed to learn the definition of irony, it’s right behind us,” said Wicker, referencing the stopped Canadian National train on the tracks. “We’re thrilled that so many railroads want to go through Hattiesburg, but the irony of the blessing of having a lot of rail transportation is that bringing us economic activity more and more is actually threatening the economic activity.”

The overpass also is expected to provide easier access for emergency personnel to the Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex on Hall Avenue, which upon completions will serve as the new home to Hattiesburg Police Department and the city’s municipal court.

“When this train is across the tracks, we cannot get police officers a quarter mile away,” Barker said. “An overpass will provide a new route unaffected by train delays, resulting in time savings, reliability and safety.”

In total, the project will cost $11.9 million, with the grant providing the $5.39 million and the city matching its share of $6.59 million.

“I am absolutely delighted at this announcement today,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said. “On behalf of the people of Ward 2, particularly those who live east of these railway tracks, we are absolutely grateful for getting to this point.

“We are grateful for this investment, grateful for all of the people who worked on it, and we look forward to the next phase.”

Along with the East Jerusalem overpass, Barker has identified three other distinct areas in Hattiesburg with an abundance of trains that cause headaches for motorists: another Canadian National line in the Mobile-Bouie neighborhood and two Norfolk Southern lines in downtown and near Scooba Street.

“We know (this project) doesn’t solve the whole problem,” Barker said. “Our biggest challenge awaits us at the other end of Hall Avenue at the Norfolk Southern rail line, but we’re going to go after a BUILD grant for that one to tackle this last part of fixing our train problem.”