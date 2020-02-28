Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement after purchasing vehicle with company credit card

A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement after allegedly using a company credit card to purchase an off-road side-by-side vehicle.

Christy Bartholomew, 38, was arrested Thursday in the 100 block of Shadow Lake Drive by officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Moore, public information officer for HPD, said investigators recently discovered Bartholomew had purchased a $27,000 2020-model Can-An SSV with a company credit card.

Law enforcement officials are not yet at liberty to say at which company Bartholomew was employed.

Bartholomew was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.