Courts confirm $1.25 million ruling against Merchants Foodservice

The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling that an Alabama man who was wrongfully terminated is entitled to seek lost future earnings totaling $1.25 million.

Media reports over the weekend said justices found that Merchants Foodservice used faulty logic to argue against the award for former truck driver Denny Rice. They say in their decision that the Hattiesburg-based company argued Rice shouldn’t get lost future earnings because he had a new job that paid more.

The company didn’t argue that Rice was rightfully terminated. The justices say the company didn’t take into account that Rice had been paid more at Merchants and was working more hours at the new job to earn the higher pay.