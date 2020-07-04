City employee dies of COVID-19

A City of Hattiesburg employee has died from COVID-19, according to city officials.

Mayor Toby Barker and his administration learned Tuesday evening of the death of Kévin Jordan, 58, the housing coordinator in the city’s urban development department.

Jordan worked for the city for 13 years and was “beloved by all co-workers,” according to a statement from Chief Communications Officer Samantha McCain.

“Kévin Jordan believed in going the extra mile to help people, and many in our city benefited from his compassion, work ethic and high standard of excellence. He treated his co-workers as family, and tonight, that family grieves for someone who cared deeply for all of us,” said Mayor Toby Barker.