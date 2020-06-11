Around 50 Black Lives Matter demonstrators, including students and other local residents, gathered for a protest at the front entrance of the University of Southern Mississippi campus on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg on Sunday. Demonstrators waved signs with sayings like "Stop telling us to get over slavery ... when you can't get over the Civil War," and many passersby honked their horns in support of the ongoing movement against recent police slayings of black Americans. Meanwhile, at the U.S. 49 entrance to the university, supporters of the Mississippi state flag, which prominently bears the Confederate battle emblem, set up a protest in support of the controversial flag. Legislation to remove the flag has recently been introduced in the Mississippi Legislature, and an online petition calling for its removal has more than 200,000 signatures. The battle emblem is viewed by many as a symbol of white supremacy, and calls for its removal have intensified in the wake of the recent murder of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man, by a now-fired and indicted police officer.